Friday New Music 5/14

Hello! It’s… Friday! And here’s some new music!

Here’s a list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s good, what’s not, what you’re excited for, what’s missing that you want others to know, and anything else about new music. Enjoy!:

— 1976 – 1976

— 21 Savage and Slaughter Gang – Spiral (From the Book of SAW) Soundtrack

— Abysskvlt – Phur G. Yang

— Alaina Castillo – Parallel Universe Part 1

— Alan Jackson – Where Have You Gone

— Aloa Input – Devil’s Diamond Memory Collection

— Andy Bell (of Ride) – See My Friends EP

— Babe Rainbow – Changing Colours

— Babyface Ray – Unf*ckwtiable Deluxe

— BALA – Maleza

— Bare Wire Son – Off Black

— Belvedere – Hindsight is The Sixth Sense

— Benito Gonzalez – Sing to the World

— Bernth – Elevation

— Blanck Mass – Mind Killler

— Cake Pop (feat. 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady) – Cake Pop 2

— Caliban – Zeitgeister

— Carl Smith and The Natural Gas Company – Burnin’

— Changui – The Sounds of Guntánamo

— The Chills – Scatterbrain

— Cory Williams – Bird Mouth

— Count Pariah – Count Pariah

— Crawling Manifest – Radical Absolution

— Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Déjà Vu: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— Current Joys – Voyager

— Dagar Gyil Ensemble Of Lawra – DAGARA – Gyil Music of Ghana’s Upper West Region

— Damien Jurado – The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania

— Daya – The Difference EP

— The Deep Dark Woods – Changing Faces

— Deekapz – Ensaio Sobre Você EP

— DENM – Slum Beach Denny

— Djevel – Tanker som rir natten

— DORDEDUH – Har

— EGGVN – La Era de la Bestia

— Ellise – Chaotic

— The Ember, The Ash – Fixation

— Eric Bazilian (of The Hooters) – Bazilian

— Erika Dohi – I, Castorpollux

— Ethan Gold – Earth City 1: The Longing

— fanclubwallet – Hurt Is Boring EP

— Fatima Al Qadiri – Medieval Femme

— FIGHTMILK – Contender

— Francisco del Pino – Decir

— Frost* – Day and Age

— George Ragan the Dead Son (Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears) – The Abyss

— Ghostlawns – Motorik Remixes

— The Go-Go’s – God Bless The Go-Go’s (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 3— Wall of Sound

— Grave Miasma – Abyss Of Wrathful Deities

— Great Dismal Swamp – Virginia

— Grief Collector – En Delirium

— Hedonihil – II – Symptomatic

— High Reeper / Hippie Death Cult – Doom Sessions Vol. 5 EP

— Holly Macve – Not The Girl

— J Cole – The Off-Season

— Jack DeNicola – Act 1: Doomsday

— Jax Diaries – Riverside Hotel

— Jesse Terry – When We Wander

— Johanna Samuels – Excelsior!

— John Andrews & The Yawns – Cookbook

— Johnny Flynn & Robert Mcfarlane – Lost in the Cedar Wood

— Jorja Smith – Be Right Back

— Juliana Hatfield – Blood

— Kate Clover – Channel Zero EP

— Kendra Sells – All In Your Head EP

— Kill the Giants – The Prophet

— Kirlian Camera – Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)

— KMRU – Logue

— Leider – A Fog Like Liars Loving

— Levara – Levara

— Liar Thief Bandit – Deadlights

— Lil Skies – Unbothered (Deluxe)

— Limewax – Untitled

— Lindsay Ellyn – Queen of Nothing

— Link Protrudi And The Jaymen – The Best Of Link Potrudi And The Jaymen

— Lionel Boy – Lionel Boy

— Livingston – An Unlikely Origin Story

— The Lone Bellow – Half Moon Light Deluxe

— LSDXOXO – DEDICATED 2 DISRESPECT EP

— Magic Island – So Wrong

— Mandrake Handshake – Shake The Hand That Feeds You EP

— Mark Fry – Dreaming with Alice (Reissue)

— Maru – Blindfold EP

— Matt Berry – The Blue Elephant

— Maxine Funke – Seance

— Meishi Smile – Ressentiment

— Michael Hearst – Songs For Unconventional Vehicles

— Miljon – Don’t They Know (Digital Release)

— Mob Rich – Why No Why

— Morcheeba – Blackest Blue

— Mouth For War – Life Cast In Glass

— Myles Kennedy –The Ides of March

— Natik Awayez – Manbarani

— Never Loved – Over It

— New Bleach – Impressions

— Night Heron – Instructions For the Night

— NOMON – Card II EP

— Okey Dokey – Leaky Sealing EP

— Old Sea Brigade – Motivational Speaking

— Osyron – Kingsbane: Deluxe Edition

— Paris Texas – Boy Anonymous

— Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney – RAM (Vinyl Reissue)

— Paul Weller – Fat Pop (Volume 1)

— Per Wiberg – All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out EP

— Pessimist – Cult of Initiated (Vinyl Reissue)

— Phoebe Bridgers – Copycat Killer EP (Vinyl Release)

— Pinkfruit – Inflorescence

— Prudence – Untitled EP

— Psychonaut / Sâver – Emerald

— Rachel Lark – Coming Soon: The Pandemic Sessions

— Ray Charles – Genius + Soul = Jazz (Vinyl Reissue)

— Riley Downing (of The Deslondes) – Start It Over

— Roan Yellowthorn – Another Life

— Rob St John – Surface Tension

— Rodrigo y Gabriela – Jazz EP

— Roy Montgomery – That Best Forgotten Work

— Ryan Downey – A Ton Of Colours

— Sandhya – Innocent Monster

— Sara Bug – Sara Bug

— Sarah Neufeld (of Arcade Fire) – Detritus

— S A R R A M – Albero

— Scar of the Sun – Inertia

— Scott Matthews – N E W S K I N

— Sculpture Club – Worth

— SHAED – High Dive

— Shannon Clark & the Sugar – Marks on the Wall

— The Silk War – Come Evening

— Smol Data – Inconvenience Store

— Solanum – Ruled By The Cruel

— Solomun – Nobody Is Not Loved

— Sonny Rollins – On Impulse! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sons of Kemet – Black To The Future

— Soo Line Loons – Soo Line Loons

— Sophie Pecora – Wildflower EP

— Sour Times – The 11th Hour

— Special Interest – Trust No Wave (Vinyl Reissue)

— STACEY – Saturn Return

— The Steel Woods – All Of Your Stones

— Steve Goodman – It Sure Looked Good on Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos

— Steve Miller – Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977

— St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

— Subterranean Masquerade – Mountain Fever

— Sunbomb (feat. Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet) – Evil and Divine

— Sun Ra – Lanquidity (Definitive Edition)

— Sunset Lines – Home Anywhere

— Szaio – Obraz

— ThBenj – Breaking all th rules

— Three-Layer Cake – Stove Top

— TheHxliday – The Most Beautiful Disaster EP

— Tomas Nordmark – Exit Ghosts

— Unwed Sailor – Truth or Consequences

— Vallendusk – Heralds of Strife

— Various Artists – Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment

— Various Artists – It’s So Easy (When You Know What You’re Doing) A Tribute to Ted Lucas

— Various Artists – Kitsuné America: West Coast Edition

— Various Artists – The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four

— Various Artists – Songs For Charlie: Volume 1

— Wolverine – A Darkened Sun

— Wreche – All my dreams came true

— Yoshi Wada – The Appointed Cloud (Vinyl Reissue)

— Zuli Jr. – Stop it God.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...