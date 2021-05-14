The Weekly Wrestling Thread Is The Oldest 53 Year Old

AEW:
-WILD THING YOU MAKE MY HEART SING
-Someone in WWE hated the blood and guts match and said it sent the busnius back 30 years
-SCU lost, Daniels most likely on the way to retire
-Orange Cassidy reference on the new CZARFACE & MF DOOM album
-Orange Cassidy vs PAC vs Omega for double or nothing
-Ricky Starks Injured, will not be off tv most likely but will not be wresteling
WWE:
-Sami Zyan and politics, name a better duo
-Selena Vega back at the NXT training grounds it seems
-NXT most likely allowing bigger crowds again soonish
-Charlotte got added AGAIN to another title match
-Drake Wuertz Missed WWE NXT To Argue Against Children Wearing Face Masks, still not fired
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:
-Covid outbreak at NJPW leads to canceled events
-Botchamania went down and returned
-Kerry and Ricky Morton won their first Tag Team Titles as father and son duo
-Bushwhacker Luke wrestled at least one match across seven different decades