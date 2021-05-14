The Weekly Wrestling Thread Is The Oldest 53 Year Old

AEW:

-WILD THING YOU MAKE MY HEART SING

-Someone in WWE hated the blood and guts match and said it sent the busnius back 30 years

-SCU lost, Daniels most likely on the way to retire

-Orange Cassidy reference on the new CZARFACE & MF DOOM album

-Orange Cassidy vs PAC vs Omega for double or nothing

-Ricky Starks Injured, will not be off tv most likely but will not be wresteling

WWE:

-Sami Zyan and politics, name a better duo

-Selena Vega back at the NXT training grounds it seems

-NXT most likely allowing bigger crowds again soonish

-Charlotte got added AGAIN to another title match

-Drake Wuertz Missed WWE NXT To Argue Against Children Wearing Face Masks, still not fired

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:

-Covid outbreak at NJPW leads to canceled events

-Botchamania went down and returned

-Kerry and Ricky Morton won their first Tag Team Titles as father and son duo

-Bushwhacker Luke wrestled at least one match across seven different decades

