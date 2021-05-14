The Friday Politics Thread – Unmasked!

But only because I’ve been shot twice. Yes, in case you missed it yesterday, the CDC says, “go ahead dudes and dudettes, if you’ve been vaccinated you can take off your mask and breathe all the germs freely as you once did.” But not on mass transit, please. Or where there are sick people. Offer valid only where allowed by law.

In RoRo news, I present to you the first annual RoRo Spotify Playlist. These songs are hand picked by RoRo, in that she demands we play them for her every day. She has recently become eloquent enough that she can get Google to play most of these by herself. She also knows a lot of the lyrics, certainly more than I do.

Here they are, in no particular order:

Stand By Me – Ben E. King

Can’t Help Myself – The Four Tops

Victoria – The Kinks

Stand – R.E.M.

Hey Jude – The Beatles

You Don’t Know How it Feels – Tom Petty

Rubberband Man – The Spinners

Your Song – Elton John

WildFlowers – Tom Petty

I’m a Little Teapot – The Wiggles

What’s Up?- 4 Non-Blondes

The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

That’s the current playlist. If it’s not on this list, she does not want to hear it. Except in the car, when we are forced to play “car songs” – which are mostly the ones from her music class.

As always, keep your feet on the ground and your head in the clouds. Don’t post Ben Garrison. Don’t Hog Poggle. Be kind to everyone, and you know what? Keep the masks on for a while, just to be safe.

Happy Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...