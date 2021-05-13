The Weekly Music Thread Missed Out

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own QuinleyThorne:

“What artist/band did you find in adulthood that you wished you’d found when you were younger?”

In the late nineties I was in my early twenties, DJ-ing on a weekly basis at the college radio station, more immersed in music than I had been at any other point in my life – and yet somehow I completely slept on Neutral Milk Hotel. Don’t ask me how or why, but while I saw the name pop up here and there it wasn’t until I was well into my thirties that I realized In the Aeroplane Over the Sea had become an iconic album. It took some time to grow on me, but I lived with it for a while and now I absolutely love it; however, had I discovered it back when it was new I wonder if it would have been a “life-changing” album for me like it seems to have become for so many, most of who presumably discovered it when they were much younger and therefore hadn’t been exposed to as much music yet. It’s a great album that I listen to regularly, and I firmly believe that it’s never too late to get into new music, and yet I suspect I’ll never feel as passionate about Aeroplane as I do about a lot of the albums I first discovered when I was younger.

Amazing that all these “full album” uploads have been able to stay up for so long…

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

