Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: As we hit a number of season finales this week, which ones are you sad that are wrapping up early because of the pandemic and the shorter filming schedules?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 13TH, 2021:

B Positive Season One Finale (CBS)

Castlevania Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Dark Side Of Football Series Premiere (Vice)

Dark Woods Series Premiere (Topic)

Growing Up Hip Hop Season Premiere (WE tv)

Hacks Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Homemade Astronauts Series Premiere (Discovery+)

How She Rolls Series Premiere (PBS Living)

Intergalactic (Peacock)

144 (ESPN)

The Dark Side Of Football (Vice)

Young Sheldon Season Four Finale (CBS)

FRIDAY, MAY 14TH, 2021:

Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream (Netflix)

Black Love Season Premiere (OWN)

Blue Bloods Season Eleven Finale (CBS)

Ferry (Netflix)

Halston (Netflix)

Haunted (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Series Premiere (Disney+)

I Am All Girls (Netflix)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 Premiere (Netflix)

Mom Series Finale (CBS)

Mommy’s Little Con Artist (Lifetime)

Move To Heaven (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

The Strange House (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

The Woman In The Window (Netflix)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max)

Trying (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, MAY 15TH, 2021:

China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom (BBC America)

Race For The Vaccine (CNN)

Sweet Carolina (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, MAY 16TH, 2021:

An American Aristocrat’s Guide To Great Estates Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

City On A Hill Finale (Showtime)

Fall River (Epix)

Family Guy Finale (ABC)

Good Witch Season Seven Premiere (Hallmark)

Run The World Series Premiere (Starz)

Shahs Of Sunset Season Nine Premiere (Bravo)

The Great North Season Finale (Fox)

The Never Season One Finale (HBO)

The Private Lives Of The Monarchs Season Two Premiere (Smithsonian)

The Rookie Season Finale (ABC)

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

Urban One Honors (TV One)

Zoey’s Playlist Finale (NBC)

MONDAY, MAY 17TH, 2021:

Bob Hearts Abishola Season Two Finale (CBS)

Breeders Season Finale (FX)

Bull Season Five Finale (CBS)

The Neighborhood Season Three Finale (CBS)

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (MTV)

TUESDAY, MAY 18TH, 2021:

Big Sky Season One Finale (ABC)

Black-ish Season Finale (ABC)

Mixed-ish Season Finale (ABC)Pooch Perfect Season Finale (ABC)

Prodigal Son Season Finale (Fox)

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix)

The Resident Season Finale (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19TH, 2021:

Home Economics Season Finale (ABC)

Life At The Waterhole? (PBS)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

The Conners Season Finale (ABC)

The Goldbergs Season Finale (ABC)

Who Killed Sara? Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...