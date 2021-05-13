30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 13: Favorite Asian Artwork

A lot of the time when we look at the world of art, we tend to look toward the classics. And we do tend to look at certain regions more than others. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be tackling artwork from different parts of the world. After starting yesterday with North America, this time we’ll make the leap to Asia where there’s a much richer depth of artwork that goes back thousands of years to talk about.

Talk to us about the artwork and artist that moves you the most from here from any kind of piece.

