Tonight SNL is hosted by billionaire and Space-X CEO Elon Musk, for some reason, with musical guest Miley Cyrus. This will be Musk’s debut as host, and Cyrus’s sixth appearance as musical guest in addition to hosting three times.

And tonight SNL Vintage is from January 25th, 2020: Adam Driver hosts; Halsey performs.

