Svengoolie Discussion Thread 5/8/2021: From Hell It Came

After a few weeks of reruns, we’ve got a new movie! The summary on TCM is only one sentence, but it’s really all you need:

“After he’s framed for murder and executed, a South Seas prince returns as a vengeful tree spirit.”

The “Jungle Magic” tagline on one of the posters and “South Seas prince” has me worried we’re in for some old-timey racism, but…on the other hand, VENGEFUL TREE SPIRIT.

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. JustWatch also has links to it free with ads on both Tubi and The Roku Channel. And, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos.

(Also, I”m sure they’ll mention it during the show but Svengoolie won Favorite Horror Host in the 2020 Rondo Awards, beating out other nominees including Elvira and Joe Bob Briggs. He was also voted into the Monster Kid Hall of Fame.)

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...