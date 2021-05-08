Alice in Wonderland Night Thread

This is a scene from the 1985 made-for-TV musical Alice in Wonderland, featuring a wonderful performance by Carol Channing. The film had a star-studded cast, and the songs were all composed by Steve Allen. The musical performances include:

The film also featured Red Buttons as The White Rabbit, Donald O’Connor as The Lory Bird, Shelley Winters as The Dodo Bird, Roddy McDowall as The March Hare, Arte Johnson as The Dormouse, Robert Morley as The King of Hearts, Sid Caesar as The Gryphon, Sally Struthers as The Tiger Lily, Merv Griffin as The Conductor, Patrick Duffy as The Goat, Steve Allen as The Gentleman in Paper Suit, Pat Morita as The Horse, Jonathan Winters as Humpty Dumpty, Ernest Borgnine as The Lion, and Beau Bridges as The Unicorn.

And of course let’s not forget Natalie Gregory, who to date is the youngest actress to have played the role of Alice in a television or sound-film production based on Lewis Carroll’s novel, being only nine years old at the time of filming.

The film seems to have mostly been forgotten these days (though it did get issued on VHS and later on DVD). While I can hardly be objective about it due to nostalgia , and your enjoyment of it might well come down to your ability to enjoy three-hour-long musicals (though it was originally intended to be viewed in two parts), I am willing to go on record in saying that it’s a lot more fun than the 2010 film.

