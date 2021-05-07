Friday New Music 5/7

Hello it’s friday! There’s some new music! This one’s rushed sorry. I dont actually see the Angel Olsen album out on streaming yet but its on her website so… maybe when I wake back up again I’ll see it

Here’s a list taken from Consequence of Sound, let me know what’s good, what’s not, what you’re excited for and what’s missing that you want others to know. Enjoy!:

— A Certain Ratio – ACR:EPA EP

— Acid’s Test. –Strings Of Souls

— Aduanten – Sullen Cadence EP

— Alex Chilton and Hi Rhythm Section – Boogie Shoes: Live On Beale Street

— Alex Epton – The Episodic Buffer Vol 2 EP

— Alfie Templeman – Forever Isn’t Long Enough

— Ali Farka Touré – Red (Vinyl Reissue)

— ALLBLACK – TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me)

— Alphaville – Afternoons in Utopia (Deluxe Edition)

— Alphaville – The Breathtaking Blue (Deluxe Edition)

— Aly & AJ – a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun

— Amongst the Pigeons – Silence Will Be Assumed As Acceptance

— Angel Olsen – Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories

— Animile – Reunion EP

— Annie Hart – Everything Pale Blue

— Anto Addabbo (of Reality Grey) – Beneath This Crown

— Ape Vermin – Arctic Noise EP

— Arielle – Analog Girl In A Digital World

— Ashe – Ashlyn

— Astrachan – Astrachan

— Awenden and Feminazgul – Awenden/Feminazgul

— Bailey Bryan – Fresh Start

— Bandits on the Run – Now Is The Time EP

— The Beat Farmers – Live at the Spring Valley Inn, 1983

— Bebe Rexha – Better Mistakes

— Beekeeper – Slaves to the Nothing

— Benjamin Jayne – Theater

— Best Move – Mirror Image Twins EP

— Black Moon Mother – Illusions Under The Sun

— Blue Cactus – Stranger Again

— Bobby Krlic (The Haxan Cloak) – Returnal (Original Soundtrack)

— Book of Wyrms – Occult New Age

— Bridear – Bloody Bride

— Buffet Lunch – The Power of Rocks

— Century Egg – Little Piece Of Hair EP

— Charlie Marie – Ramble On

— Chloe Moriondo – Blood Bunny

— Cold Moon – What’s the Rush

— Crystal – Reflection Overdrive

— CVLT OV THE SVN – We Are The Dragon

— The Damn Truth – Now or Nowhere

— Daniel Bachman – Axacan

— David Shaw (of The Revivalists) – David Shaw

— Dean Owens – Sand and Blood – The Desert Trilogy EPs, Vol 2

— Diamante – American Dream

— Dodie – Build A Problem

— Dolly Ave – Sleep

— Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen

— Doss – 4 New Hit Songs EP

— Drifters’ Collective – Cranes In The Rearview

— Emma Moore – The Table EP

— Endre Olsen – Baklengs Tebake

— Ereb Altor – Eldens Boning

— Everlust – Diary of Existence

— False Memories – The Last Night of Fall

— Feed Them Death – Negative

— Fickle Friends – Weird Years: Season 2

— Firekind – Live in Lockdown EP

— Fiver – Fiver With The Atlantic School of Spontaneous Compostion

— Fougére – Still Life

— Francisco Martin – Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind EP

— Fragment Soul – Axiom of Choice

— Frank Zappa – Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Box Set)

— Fried Monk x Beautiful-Fortune – Here As One EP

— Garden of Eyes – Boomhammer

— Ghost Iris – Comatose

— GLEN – PULL!

— GoGo Penguin – GGP/RMX

— Graham Costello – Second Lives

— Gretchen Lieberum – This May Only Be A Dream

— Grey Aura – Zwart Vierkant

— Grey Mouse – A Moment of Weakness

— Herzschlager – All The Nights Are Done

— Hot Knives – Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To

— Iceage – Seek Shelter

— ilan Bluestone – Impulse

— Immortal Sÿnn – Force of Habit

— In Asymmetry – Ashes Of Dead Worlds

— India Jordan – “Watch Out!”

— Inferno – PARADEIGMA (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity)

— Ihsan Al-Munzer – Sonatina for Maria (Reissue)

— Jake Manzi – Whatever My Heart Allows

— james ginzburg – crystallise, a frozen eye

— Jay Chakravorty – A Map With No Memory

— Jesse Maxwell – Hellion

— John Harvey – Second Chances EP

— Judy Collins – White Bird – Anthology Of Favorites

— Kali – Circles EP

— Kardashev – The Baring of Shadows

— Kasai Allstars – Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound

— Kataan – Kataan

— Kayak – Out Of This World

— Kelsey Karter – Live From Nowhere

— Kosine – Truth Serum EP

— Kosmodemonic – Liminal Light

— Kryptik Mutation – Pulled From the Pit

— L’Orange & Namir Blade – Imaginary Everything

— Leftover Salmon – Brand New Good Old Days

— Leotrix – Honesty Trax EP

— Linn Koch-Emmery – Being the girl

— Lipstick Jodi – More Like Me

— Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell (of Dead Can Dance) – Burn

— Little Snake – A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect

— Lucinda Chua – Antidotes 2 EP

— Lucy – The Music Industry Is Poisonous

— Lùisa – New Woman

— Lunar Octet – Convergance

— Maia Sharp – Mercy Rising

— Mandy Barnett – Every Star Above

— Manolo Redondo – The Lost & Found EP

— Man On Man (feat. Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum) – Man On Man

— Mara TK – Bad Meditation

— McCormick – Till the Sun Comes Up

— McKinley Dixon – For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her

— messier – On Malaise

— Methadone Skies – Retrofuture Caveman

— Mephitic Grave – Into The Atrium Of Inhuman Morbidity

— MF Doom and Czarface – Super What?

— Mia Joy – Spirit Tamer

— Michael Small – The Parallax View (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – When God Was Great

— Mighty Oaks – Mexico

— Mina Tindle – The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions EP

— Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall – The Marfa Tapes

— Misstress – Resurrected

— Model Child – Unscrewed EP

— Moneira – Colour Visions

— Nancy Wilson (of Heart) – You and Me

— Naomi Banks – Meeting Again EP

— nasimiYu – P O T I O N S

— Natalie Bergman (of Wild Belle) – Mercy

— Nature Morte – Messe Basse

— Nelson Beer – Orlando EP

— Nehushtan – Book 1: Medusa’s Revenge

— New Order – Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)

— Night Beats – Outlaw R&B

— Night Huron – Instructions For The Night

— Nightjars – Modjeska

— Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Digital Release)

— NoMBe – Chromatopia

— Nous Alpha – A Walk in the Woods

— Oblivion Orchestra – Scene to Scene

— Osiah – Loss

— Owen Denvir – Bones EP

— Paupière – Sade Sati

— Pentral – What Lies Ahead Of Us

— People Club – Take Me Home EP

— Peter Murphy – Deep (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Murphy – Holy Smoke (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pile – In the Corners of a Sphere-Filled Room

— Pistols At Dawn – Nocturnal Youth EP

— Pressure – Path of a Shadow

— The Purrs – We Thought There’d Be More People Here

— Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow – April Dreams

— Reality Grey – Beneath This Crown

— Results Of Adults – Interstellar Peach Delight

— Ritual Cloak – Divine Invasions

— Robert Walter – Spirit of ’70 (Reissue)

— Robin McCauley – Standing On The Edge

— Round Eye – Culture Shock Treatment

— Ryan Montbleau – Fire EP

— SALEM (Will Gould of Creeper) – SALEM II

— Saliva – Every Twenty Years EP

— Sam Valdez – Take Care

— Sanjay – Initiation EP

— Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

— Sasha – LUZoSCURA

— Semi Precious – Post-Euphoria

— Senso – Drifter94 EP

— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – 1974 (Reissue)

— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – Aurora (Reissue)

— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – From Skulls Born Beyond (Reissue)

— Servant Leader – Raised By Wolves – Part 2

— SETH – Seth

— Shaun Ross – Shift

— Sinplus – Break the Rules

— The Skinner Brothers – Iconic EP

— Slinky Vagabond – King Boy Vandals

— Slow Leaves – Holiday

— SNKT – No Saints

— Sonic Haven – Vagabond

— Sophia Kennedy – Monsters

— Speak, Memory – Adirondack EP

— SQÜRL and Jozef Van Wissem – Only Lovers Left Alive (Reissue)

— Staind – Live: It’s Been Awhile

— Stella and the Very Messed – Marigold EP

— Steve Almaas – Everywhere You’ve Been (Physical Release)

— STUFF. – T(h)reats

— Sumo Cyco – Initiation

— Supervøid – The Giant Nothing

— Sylas Dean – American Dreeming

— Ted Russell Kamp – Solitaire

— Tee Grizzley – Built For Whatever

— TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi

— Terminalist – The Great Acceleration

— Tim Foljahn – I Dreamed a Dream

— Todd Michael Hall – Sonic Healing

— TÓKE – The Art of Letting Go EP

— Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Series Volume 1 with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley EP

— Tommy’s Rocktrip – Beat Up By Rock ‘N Roll

— Toosii – Thank You For Believing

— Tony Joe White – Smoke from the Chimney

— Traumatomy – Extirpation Paradigms

— Travis Tritt – Set In Stone

— Waker – Fresh Out

— Weezer – Van Weezer

— Wiki & Nah – Telephonebooth

— Will Stratton – The Changing Wildnerness

— White Cliffs – 101 EP

— Van Morrison – Latest Record Project: Volume 1

— Various Artists – Bong Grenades II: Bands Against Homelessness

— Various Artists – Conform 20th Century

— Various Artists – Homanity

— Vitreous Humor – Posthumous (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vokonis – Odyssey

— Voroni – The Last Three Seconds

— Zaeus – Be Still

— Zayde Wolf – Neon Blood Type

— Ziad Rahbani – Bennesbeh, Labokra… Chou (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ziúr – Antifate

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...