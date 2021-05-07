Friday New Music 5/7

Hello it’s friday! There’s some new music! This one’s rushed sorry. I dont actually see the Angel Olsen album out on streaming yet but its on her website so… maybe when I wake back up again I’ll see it
Here’s a list taken from Consequence of Sound, let me know what’s good, what’s not, what you’re excited for and what’s missing that you want others to know. Enjoy!:
— A Certain Ratio – ACR:EPA EP
— Acid’s Test. –Strings Of Souls
— Aduanten – Sullen Cadence EP
— Alex Chilton and Hi Rhythm Section – Boogie Shoes: Live On Beale Street
— Alex Epton – The Episodic Buffer Vol 2 EP
— Alfie Templeman – Forever Isn’t Long Enough
— Ali Farka Touré – Red (Vinyl Reissue)
— ALLBLACK – TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me)
— Alphaville – Afternoons in Utopia (Deluxe Edition)
— Alphaville – The Breathtaking Blue (Deluxe Edition)
— Aly & AJ – a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun
— Amongst the Pigeons – Silence Will Be Assumed As Acceptance
— Angel Olsen – Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories
— Animile – Reunion EP
— Annie Hart – Everything Pale Blue
— Anto Addabbo (of Reality Grey) – Beneath This Crown
— Ape Vermin – Arctic Noise EP
— Arielle – Analog Girl In A Digital World
— Ashe – Ashlyn
— Astrachan – Astrachan
— Awenden and Feminazgul – Awenden/Feminazgul
— Bailey Bryan – Fresh Start
— Bandits on the Run – Now Is The Time EP
— The Beat Farmers – Live at the Spring Valley Inn, 1983
— Bebe Rexha – Better Mistakes
— Beekeeper – Slaves to the Nothing
— Benjamin Jayne – Theater
— Best Move – Mirror Image Twins EP
— Black Moon Mother – Illusions Under The Sun
— Blue Cactus – Stranger Again
— Bobby Krlic (The Haxan Cloak) – Returnal (Original Soundtrack)
— Book of Wyrms – Occult New Age
— Bridear – Bloody Bride
— Buffet Lunch – The Power of Rocks
— Century Egg – Little Piece Of Hair EP
— Charlie Marie – Ramble On
— Chloe Moriondo – Blood Bunny
— Cold Moon – What’s the Rush
— Crystal – Reflection Overdrive
— CVLT OV THE SVN – We Are The Dragon
— The Damn Truth – Now or Nowhere
— Daniel Bachman – Axacan
— David Shaw (of The Revivalists) – David Shaw
— Dean Owens – Sand and Blood – The Desert Trilogy EPs, Vol 2
— Diamante – American Dream
— Dodie – Build A Problem
— Dolly Ave – Sleep
— Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen
— Doss – 4 New Hit Songs EP
— Drifters’ Collective – Cranes In The Rearview
— Emma Moore – The Table EP
— Endre Olsen – Baklengs Tebake
— Ereb Altor – Eldens Boning
— Everlust – Diary of Existence
— False Memories – The Last Night of Fall
— Feed Them Death – Negative
— Fickle Friends – Weird Years: Season 2
— Firekind – Live in Lockdown EP
— Fiver – Fiver With The Atlantic School of Spontaneous Compostion
— Fougére – Still Life
— Francisco Martin – Beautiful Ramblings of a Restless Mind EP
— Fragment Soul – Axiom of Choice
— Frank Zappa – Zappa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Box Set)
— Fried Monk x Beautiful-Fortune – Here As One EP
— Garden of Eyes – Boomhammer
— Ghost Iris – Comatose
— GLEN – PULL!
— GoGo Penguin – GGP/RMX
— Graham Costello – Second Lives
— Gretchen Lieberum – This May Only Be A Dream
— Grey Aura – Zwart Vierkant
— Grey Mouse – A Moment of Weakness
— Herzschlager – All The Nights Are Done
— Hot Knives – Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To
— Iceage – Seek Shelter
— ilan Bluestone – Impulse
— Immortal Sÿnn – Force of Habit
— In Asymmetry – Ashes Of Dead Worlds
— India Jordan – “Watch Out!”
— Inferno – PARADEIGMA (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity)
— Ihsan Al-Munzer – Sonatina for Maria (Reissue)
— Jake Manzi – Whatever My Heart Allows
— james ginzburg – crystallise, a frozen eye
— Jay Chakravorty – A Map With No Memory
— Jesse Maxwell – Hellion
— John Harvey – Second Chances EP
— Judy Collins – White Bird – Anthology Of Favorites
— Kali – Circles EP
— Kardashev – The Baring of Shadows
— Kasai Allstars – Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound
— Kataan – Kataan
— Kayak – Out Of This World
— Kelsey Karter – Live From Nowhere
— Kosine – Truth Serum EP
— Kosmodemonic – Liminal Light
— Kryptik Mutation – Pulled From the Pit
— L’Orange & Namir Blade – Imaginary Everything
— Leftover Salmon – Brand New Good Old Days
— Leotrix – Honesty Trax EP
— Linn Koch-Emmery – Being the girl
— Lipstick Jodi – More Like Me
— Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell (of Dead Can Dance) – Burn
— Little Snake – A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect
— Lucinda Chua – Antidotes 2 EP
— Lucy – The Music Industry Is Poisonous
— Lùisa – New Woman
— Lunar Octet – Convergance
— Maia Sharp – Mercy Rising
— Mandy Barnett – Every Star Above
— Manolo Redondo – The Lost & Found EP
— Man On Man (feat. Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum) – Man On Man
— Mara TK – Bad Meditation
— McCormick – Till the Sun Comes Up
— McKinley Dixon – For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her
— messier – On Malaise
— Methadone Skies – Retrofuture Caveman
— Mephitic Grave – Into The Atrium Of Inhuman Morbidity
— MF Doom and Czarface – Super What?
— Mia Joy – Spirit Tamer
— Michael Small – The Parallax View (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – When God Was Great
— Mighty Oaks – Mexico
— Mina Tindle – The LFO/Blogothèque Sessions EP
— Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall – The Marfa Tapes
— Misstress – Resurrected
— Model Child – Unscrewed EP
— Moneira – Colour Visions
— Nancy Wilson (of Heart) – You and Me
— Naomi Banks – Meeting Again EP
— nasimiYu – P O T I O N S
— Natalie Bergman (of Wild Belle) – Mercy
— Nature Morte – Messe Basse
— Nelson Beer – Orlando EP
— Nehushtan – Book 1: Medusa’s Revenge
— New Order – Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)
— Night Beats – Outlaw R&B
— Night Huron – Instructions For The Night
— Nightjars – Modjeska
— Niño & Friends – More Energy Fields, Current (Digital Release)
— NoMBe – Chromatopia
— Nous Alpha – A Walk in the Woods
— Oblivion Orchestra – Scene to Scene
— Osiah – Loss
— Owen Denvir – Bones EP
— Paupière – Sade Sati
— Pentral – What Lies Ahead Of Us
— People Club – Take Me Home EP
— Peter Murphy – Deep (Vinyl Reissue)
— Peter Murphy – Holy Smoke (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pile – In the Corners of a Sphere-Filled Room
— Pistols At Dawn – Nocturnal Youth EP
— Pressure – Path of a Shadow
— The Purrs – We Thought There’d Be More People Here
— Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow – April Dreams
— Reality Grey – Beneath This Crown
— Results Of Adults – Interstellar Peach Delight
— Ritual Cloak – Divine Invasions
— Robert Walter – Spirit of ’70 (Reissue)
— Robin McCauley – Standing On The Edge
— Round Eye – Culture Shock Treatment
— Ryan Montbleau – Fire EP
— SALEM (Will Gould of Creeper) – SALEM II
— Saliva – Every Twenty Years EP
— Sam Valdez – Take Care
— Sanjay – Initiation EP
— Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
— Sasha – LUZoSCURA
— Semi Precious – Post-Euphoria
— Senso – Drifter94 EP
— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – 1974 (Reissue)
— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – Aurora (Reissue)
— Sergio Ch. (of Los Natas) – From Skulls Born Beyond (Reissue)
— Servant Leader – Raised By Wolves – Part 2
— SETH – Seth
— Shaun Ross – Shift
— Sinplus – Break the Rules
— The Skinner Brothers – Iconic EP
— Slinky Vagabond – King Boy Vandals
— Slow Leaves – Holiday
— SNKT – No Saints
— Sonic Haven – Vagabond
— Sophia Kennedy – Monsters
— Speak, Memory – Adirondack EP
— SQÜRL and Jozef Van Wissem – Only Lovers Left Alive (Reissue)
— Staind – Live: It’s Been Awhile
— Stella and the Very Messed – Marigold EP
— Steve Almaas – Everywhere You’ve Been (Physical Release)
— STUFF. – T(h)reats
— Sumo Cyco – Initiation
— Supervøid – The Giant Nothing
— Sylas Dean – American Dreeming
— Ted Russell Kamp – Solitaire
— Tee Grizzley – Built For Whatever
— TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi
— Terminalist – The Great Acceleration
— Tim Foljahn – I Dreamed a Dream
— Todd Michael Hall – Sonic Healing
— TÓKE – The Art of Letting Go EP
— Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Series Volume 1 with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley EP
— Tommy’s Rocktrip – Beat Up By Rock ‘N Roll
— Toosii – Thank You For Believing
— Tony Joe White – Smoke from the Chimney
— Traumatomy – Extirpation Paradigms
— Travis Tritt – Set In Stone
— Waker – Fresh Out
— Weezer – Van Weezer
— Wiki & Nah – Telephonebooth
— Will Stratton – The Changing Wildnerness
— White Cliffs – 101 EP
— Van Morrison – Latest Record Project: Volume 1
— Various Artists – Bong Grenades II: Bands Against Homelessness
— Various Artists – Conform 20th Century
— Various Artists – Homanity
— Vitreous Humor – Posthumous (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vokonis – Odyssey
— Voroni – The Last Three Seconds
— Zaeus – Be Still
— Zayde Wolf – Neon Blood Type
— Ziad Rahbani – Bennesbeh, Labokra… Chou (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ziúr – Antifate