Weekly Wrestling Thread Sidetracks to Baltimore

AEW:
-Blood and guts atleast had allot of blood
-Double or Nothing will be in front of a full capacity crowd
-Nagata vs Mox match next week, also a tag match on NJPW strong
-Global shop launches
WWE:
-Daniel Bryan contract expired, hasn’t signed a new one
NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s
-NJPW’s president Takami Ohmari’s thoughts about NJ wrestlers in AEW/Impact/ROH: “So if our wrestlers say ‘I want to wrestle that guy’… Then it becomes our job as a company to do what we can to back them, make it happen and make it successful.
-Tony Deppen, without a contract, is the new Roh TV champion after a barn burner of a match with Tracy Williams
-Andrade vs Kenny Omega set for triplemania
-Tessa Blanchard signing nowhere it seems