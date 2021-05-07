Weekly Wrestling Thread Sidetracks to Baltimore

AEW:

-Blood and guts atleast had allot of blood

-Double or Nothing will be in front of a full capacity crowd

-Nagata vs Mox match next week, also a tag match on NJPW strong

-Global shop launches

WWE:

-Daniel Bryan contract expired, hasn’t signed a new one

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-NJPW’s president Takami Ohmari’s thoughts about NJ wrestlers in AEW/Impact/ROH: “So if our wrestlers say ‘I want to wrestle that guy’… Then it becomes our job as a company to do what we can to back them, make it happen and make it successful.

-Tony Deppen, without a contract, is the new Roh TV champion after a barn burner of a match with Tracy Williams

-Andrade vs Kenny Omega set for triplemania

-Tessa Blanchard signing nowhere it seems

