30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 7: Favorite Comic Artist

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

Today’s challenge is one where we want to dig into the illustration world and illustrators themselves but of the comic book/manga variety. There is obviously a lot of crossover when it comes to this and other forms of artwork, but we want to talk about those that operate in this field more than anything else. Who are your favorites, interior vs covers, share away below!

Bonus question: Whose artwork style do you just not get?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...