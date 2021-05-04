Star Wars – War of the Bounty Hunters is Imminent

May the Fourth Be With You!

The War of the Bounty Hunters is an event that will be running through the Marvel Comics Star Wars titles. The Alpha Issue will be released on Wednesday May 5th.

We know that Boba Fett delivered the carbonite encased Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt before Leia, Luke, and Lando had a chance to stop him. This story will showcase the trials and tribulations Boba Fett went through to deliver this “precious cargo” to the notorious gangster on Tatooine. As this issue opens up, Boba Fett has lost Han Solo and he must try to get him back. If this doesn’t pique your interest, I don’t know what will.

Something to Discuss – Who is your favorite Bounty Hunter in the Star Wars Universe? Mine is Dengar because my friends gave me that nickname a few years ago.

Have a great Tuesday. I hope your week is going well so far.

