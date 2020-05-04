Dengar Night Thread

Dengar is a Bounty Hunter who is featured in The Empire Strikes Back. Dengar was played by actor Morris Bush.

Dengar holds a special place in my group of friends from back home.

On the car ride home from Strongsville, Ohio, my friends and I were going to stop at Steel City Con in Monroeville.

My friend P.J. asked what I was going to look for at the convention. I screamed enthusiastically, “A MOTHERF#ING DENGAR ACTION FIGURE”. After much searching, I found one, in a bin of other Star Wars action figures. We celebrated the find with Arby’s Beef and Cheddars.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU ON THIS STAR WARS DAY.

