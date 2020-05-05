The Politics Thread Looks Back On May 5th

The weirdness of writing this a week in advance continues to sink in because as I think of what things will be like on the day of its posting, I’m mired in the events of that day itself and what new horrors reveal themselves. So, I take comfort in looking back at this day in history to see what other events, big and small, shaped the world wherein people lived and survived to another day.

1260 Kublai Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan, becomes ruler of the Mongol Empire

In 1494, on 2nd voyage to New World, Christopher Columbus sights Jamaica, landing at Discovery Bay

American Medical Association organized (Philadelphia) in 1847!

Music Hall (Carnegie Hall) opens in New York, Tchaikovsky is guest conductor in 1891!

Dateline 1904: Cy Young pitches the first perfect game in “modern” baseball for Boston Americans against Philadelphia Athletics’s (3-0)

US President Woodrow Wilson makes Communist Labor Party illegal in 1920.

In 1962, West Side Story soundtrack album goes #1 & stays #1 for 54 weeks which is more than 20 weeks longer than any other album

Voyager 1 passes Jupiter in 1979

News you couldn’t avoid in 1987; Congress begins Iran-Contra hearings

1997 saw “Married With Children” final episode air on Fox TV; the end of a future gif generation.

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with Karl Marx (1818), Nellie Bly (1865), Tammy Wynette (1942), Michael Palin (1943), Tina Yothers (1973), Henry Cavill (1983), and Adele (1988).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...