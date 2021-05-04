Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (5/4)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! This is your place on the Avocado to discuss film! We’re entering the month of May, and folks are starting to trickle into theaters. What have you seen lately? Do you have any recommendations? Are you looking for recommendations? Then this is the place for you!

Anchors Aweigh —- a movie where Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra play navy men on leave and meddle with an aspiring singer after running into her nephew —- is remembered for primarily one thing : it’ s the movie where Gene Kelly dances with Jerry Mouse.

The sequence was originally for another mouse named Mickey. Disney eventually passed, though, and thus Jerry becomes immortalized in a celebrated sequence that blends live action with animation. It is so celebrated that the YouTube still gets 1.4 million views (maybe in part due to a loving homage on Family Guy).

It’s fantastic, but it also overshadows another fantastic sequence: where Gene Kelly swings around the set in the La Cumparista segment. Number of YouTube views: 82,000.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie scene do you feel was overshadowed by another more iconic scene?

Next week: movie props

