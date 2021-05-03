May TV Preview – Network & Cable (Yet Another Month of Trying to Figure Out Where the Spectrum Shows Go)

Fox

Crime Scene Kitchen

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails, and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!

Starring: Joel McHale, Curtis Stone, Yolanda Gampp

Quick Thoughts: This mostly makes me wish that someone had picked up that Quibi show where they shoot contestants in a face with ingredients and make them recreate the dish.

Premieres May 26th

Housebroken

Housebroken follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The series is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of an offbeat group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets’ dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways.

Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Clea DuVall

Premieres May 31st

NBC

Small Fortune

In each heart-pounding episode, teams of three from various backgrounds, including first responders and Olympians from around the country, work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the “Big Little Heist” finale game. To get there, each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields from a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Teeny Sashimi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”). Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in losing tens of thousands of dollars.

Starring: Lil Rel Howery

Premieres May 31st

FX

Pride

Pride is a six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s. The limited series spans the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the 1950s Lavender Scare to the “Culture Wars” of the 1990s and beyond, exploring the queer legacy of the Civil Rights movement and the battle over marriage equality.

Premieres May 14th

CNN

The Story of Late Night

Carson, Leno, Letterman – legendary hosts that changed late-night television. Through good times and bad, they gained America’s trust and kept the country laughing. But it wasn’t all laughter all the time. From secret deals to broken promises, some of the most dramatic stories were the ones that didn’t play out in front of the television cameras.

Premieres May 2nd

Spectrum

The Bite

From creators Robert and Michelle King, The Bite follows the lives of two neighbors Rachel and Lily as they embark on unprecedented times when a deadly new strain of a virus arrives. Navigating the new normal in New York City, Rachel works from home juggling her many telemedicine clients and a shaky marriage to her husband Dr. Zach who has a prestigious job at the CDC miles away in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Lily is upstairs trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable through a video screen as it was in person.

Starring: Audra McDonald, Taylor Schilling, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Uggams

Quick Thoughts: I do love that the Kings take lil breaks from their extended lawyer universe to have zombies, aliens and ghosts terrorize underrated character actors. Anyway, I would very much like to watch Broadway stars fight zombies. If only I understood what Spectrum is. Bless your hearts, people in the open thread who tried so damn hard to explain it to me.

Premieres May 21st

HBO

In Treatment

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake — all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

Starring: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, Joel Kinnaman

Premieres May 23rd

Showtime

Ziwe

Ziwe is the riotously funny, new variety series from writer, comedian and internet sensation, Ziwe. A no-holds-barred mix of iconic musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America’s discomfort with race, politics, & other cultural issues.

Starring: Ziwe Fumudoh

Premieres May 9th

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves: neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere in the irreverent new comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors. But even inside the losing, Dan and Kevin find there are little wins that come from tackling hipsters, mental health issues and the rising tide of gentrification.

Starring: Kevin Iso, Dan Perlman

Premieres May 23rd

Epix

Fall River

1979 – Fall River, MA – home to the notorious Lizzie Borden, three young women were killed in a series of brutal murders. Police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole. Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced bringing the entire story into question.

Premieres May 16th

Starz

Run the World

The story of a group of Black women who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. They’re not only surviving – but thriving together.

Starring: Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbion Reid, Tosin Morohunfola, Stephen Bishop

Premieres May 16th

