Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Round 4! Things are really heating up now; this is the part of the tournament where it still feels like we’ve got a lot of songs left, and then you blink and we’re down to just a handful.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 4th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Wii Shop Channel
|Wii Shop Channel Background Music
|9
|12
|Persona 3 FES
|Mass Destruction (FES Version)
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|8*
|8
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Seal of Time
|10
|4
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|White Acropolis (Snowy Peak)
|Sigma Harmonics
|Rippling Dream
|10
|5
|Eternal Sonata
|The Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land
|6
|9
|Mirror’s Edge
|Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix]
|Mega Man 9
|Dr. Wily Stage 1
|13
|5
|Lost Odyssey
|Neverending Journey
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|9
|5
|Xanadu Next
|Harlech
|Wild Arms 5
|A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS
|11
|7
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mona Pizza’s Song
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
|5
|10
|Omega Five
|The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mute City
|12
|7
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Prologue
|13
|5
|The World Ends With You
|Twister – Remix
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|9
|6
|Persona 4
|Your Affection
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|10
|7
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Illburns Ruins
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Farthest Land (Reprise)
|10
|7
|Eternal Sonata
|Leap the Precipice
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Layton’s Theme (Live Version)
|9
|6
|Final Fantasy XII
|Eruyt Village
|Super Paper Mario
|Castle Bleck
|10
|5
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Shin Onigashima
One tie! “Changing Seasons” wins over “In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand”. Also, another top seed falls, as #3 overall “Wii Shop channel Background Music” loses to runoff survivor “Mass Destruction (FES Version)”
Fun Facts:
Top 64 By Game:
4 Songs: (3 Games)
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-4]
- Persona 4 [-2]
- Shadow of the Colossus
3 Songs: (5 Games)
- Persona 3 [-3]
- The World Ends With You [-2]
- Kingdom Hearts II [-1]
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Wild Arms 5
2 Songs: (3 Games)
- Sigma Harmonics [-2]
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]
- Mega Man 9
1 Song: (31 Games)
- Persona 3 FES [-3]
- Final Fantasy XII [-2]
- Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-1]
- Lost Odyssey [-1]
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-1]
- Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-1]
- Umineko When They Cry [-1]
- Aoi Shiro
- Castle Crashers
- Castlevania Judgment
- Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
- Civilization IV
- Deathsmiles
- Mass Effect
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nanostray 2
- Odin Sphere
- Omega Five
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
- Portal
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village
- Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
- Rhythm Tengoku
- Super Paper Mario
- The Lord of the Rings Online
- Trails in the Sky SC
- We Love Katamari
- Wii Sports
- Wild Arms 4
- Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
Remember The Fallen (26 games):
- Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]
- Eternal Poison [-3]
- Eternal Sonata [-2]
- Etrian Odyssey II [-2]
- Opoona [-2]
- Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]
- Sonic Unleashed [-2]
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]
- Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]
- Ys Origin [-2]
- Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
- Baten Kaitos Origins
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Halo 3
- Lumines II
- Okami
- Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
- Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
- Psychonauts
- Rune Factory
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
- Vantage Master Portable
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wii Shop Channel
- Xanadu Next
A pretty consequential round! We see a shakeup up top, as Brawl falls into a tie for first, and Persona 3 falls out of the top 3, in exchange for Shadow of the Colossus. FES also loses for the first time, dropping 3 out of four matches.
Down below, we see many dark horse favorites ending their runs, with Ar tonelico 1, Eternal Poison, and Opoona among the games eliminated. It’s crunch time now; do you like these songs, or do you like like them?
Top 64 By Platform:
PS2: 24 songs (12 games)
Wii: 10 songs (5 games)
DS: 10 songs (7 games)
PC: 8 songs (7 games)
Multiplatform: 5 songs (4 games)
360: 4 songs (4 games)
GBA: 2 songs (2 games)
Arcade: 1 song (1 game)
We say goodbye to some of the platforms on the margins, as the GameCube, PS3, PSP, and N-Gage all leave us. The 360 also takes a hit here, falling to just 4 1-song games. Still, it’s holding on really well for a Microsoft console, in what will almost certainly be the company’s best showing in these tournaments.
Up top, PS2 dominance continues unimpeded. The Wii ties the DS with 2 fewer games, thanks to the hard work of Brawl.