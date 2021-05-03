Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Games

Round 4! Things are really heating up now; this is the part of the tournament where it still feels like we’ve got a lot of songs left, and then you blink and we’re down to just a handful.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Wii Shop ChannelWii Shop Channel Background Music912Persona 3 FESMass Destruction (FES Version)
Persona 3Changing Seasons8*8Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaIn Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
Ys: The Oath in FelghanaSeal of Time104Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)White Acropolis (Snowy Peak)
Sigma HarmonicsRippling Dream105Eternal SonataThe Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone
Trails in the Sky the 3rdDreamy and Boisterous Holy Land69Mirror’s EdgeStill Alive [Junkie XL Mix]
Mega Man 9Dr. Wily Stage 1135Lost OdysseyNeverending Journey
Aoi ShiroDrawing Water95Xanadu NextHarlech
Wild Arms 5A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS117Super Smash Bros. BrawlMona Pizza’s Song
Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaLegend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~510Omega FiveThe Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2]
Super Smash Bros. BrawlMute City127Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaConfidence in the Domination (Improv. Version)
Shadow of the ColossusPrologue135The World Ends With YouTwister – Remix
Persona 4Heartbeat, Heartbreak96Persona 4Your Affection
Persona 4Backside of the TV107Ys: The Oath in FelghanaIllburns Ruins
Shadow of the ColossusThe Farthest Land (Reprise)107Eternal SonataLeap the Precipice
Professor Layton and the Curious VillageLayton’s Theme (Live Version)96Final Fantasy XIIEruyt Village
Super Paper MarioCastle Bleck105Super Smash Bros. BrawlShin Onigashima

One tie! “Changing Seasons” wins over “In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand”. Also, another top seed falls, as #3 overall “Wii Shop channel Background Music” loses to runoff survivor “Mass Destruction (FES Version)”

Fun Facts:

Top 64 By Game:

4 Songs: (3 Games)

  • Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-4]
  • Persona 4 [-2]
  • Shadow of the Colossus 

3 Songs: (5 Games)

  • Persona 3 [-3]
  • The World Ends With You [-2]
  • Kingdom Hearts II [-1]
  • Super Mario Galaxy 
  • Wild Arms 5 

2 Songs: (3 Games)

  • Sigma Harmonics [-2]
  • Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]
  • Mega Man 9 

1 Song: (31 Games)

  • Persona 3 FES [-3]
  • Final Fantasy XII [-2]
  • Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-1]
  • Lost Odyssey [-1]
  • Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-1]
  • Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-1]
  • Umineko When They Cry [-1]
  • Aoi Shiro
  • Castle Crashers
  • Castlevania Judgment
  • Castlevania: Curse of Darkness 
  • Civilization IV
  • Deathsmiles 
  • Mass Effect 
  • Mirror’s Edge 
  • Nanostray 2
  • Odin Sphere
  • Omega Five
  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness 
  • Portal
  • Professor Layton and the Curious Village 
  • Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
  • Rhythm Tengoku 
  • Super Paper Mario 
  • The Lord of the Rings Online 
  • Trails in the Sky SC 
  • We Love Katamari 
  • Wii Sports 
  • Wild Arms 4
  • Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King 

Remember The Fallen (26 games):

  • Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]
  • Eternal Poison [-3]
  • Eternal Sonata [-2]
  • Etrian Odyssey II [-2]
  • Opoona [-2]
  • Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]
  • Sonic Unleashed [-2]
  • The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]
  • Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]
  • Ys Origin [-2]
  • Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War 
  • Baten Kaitos Origins
  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII 
  • Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
  • Halo 3 
  • Lumines II 
  • Okami 
  • Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations 
  • Professor Layton and the Unwound Future 
  • Psychonauts 
  • Rune Factory
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) 
  • Vantage Master Portable
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • Wii Shop Channel
  • Xanadu Next 

A pretty consequential round! We see a shakeup up top, as Brawl falls into a tie for first, and Persona 3 falls out of the top 3, in exchange for Shadow of the Colossus. FES also loses for the first time, dropping 3 out of four matches.

Down below, we see many dark horse favorites ending their runs, with Ar tonelico 1, Eternal Poison, and Opoona among the games eliminated. It’s crunch time now; do you like these songs, or do you like like them?

Top 64 By Platform:

PS2: 24 songs (12 games)
Wii: 10 songs (5 games)
DS: 10 songs (7 games)
PC: 8 songs (7 games)
Multiplatform: 5 songs (4 games)
360: 4 songs (4 games)
GBA: 2 songs (2 games)
Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

We say goodbye to some of the platforms on the margins, as the GameCube, PS3, PSP, and N-Gage all leave us. The 360 also takes a hit here, falling to just 4 1-song games. Still, it’s holding on really well for a Microsoft console, in what will almost certainly be the company’s best showing in these tournaments.

Up top, PS2 dominance continues unimpeded. The Wii ties the DS with 2 fewer games, thanks to the hard work of Brawl.

