Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Round 4! Things are really heating up now; this is the part of the tournament where it still feels like we’ve got a lot of songs left, and then you blink and we’re down to just a handful.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1 Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, May 4th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Wii Shop Channel Wii Shop Channel Background Music 9 12 Persona 3 FES Mass Destruction (FES Version) Persona 3 Changing Seasons 8* 8 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand Ys: The Oath in Felghana Seal of Time 10 4 Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) White Acropolis (Snowy Peak) Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream 10 5 Eternal Sonata The Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone Trails in the Sky the 3rd Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land 6 9 Mirror’s Edge Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix] Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1 13 5 Lost Odyssey Neverending Journey Aoi Shiro Drawing Water 9 5 Xanadu Next Harlech Wild Arms 5 A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS 11 7 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mona Pizza’s Song Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~ 5 10 Omega Five The Escalated Invasion [STAGE 2] Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mute City 12 7 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Confidence in the Domination (Improv. Version) Shadow of the Colossus Prologue 13 5 The World Ends With You Twister – Remix Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak 9 6 Persona 4 Your Affection Persona 4 Backside of the TV 10 7 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Illburns Ruins Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land (Reprise) 10 7 Eternal Sonata Leap the Precipice Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version) 9 6 Final Fantasy XII Eruyt Village Super Paper Mario Castle Bleck 10 5 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Shin Onigashima

One tie! “Changing Seasons” wins over “In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand”. Also, another top seed falls, as #3 overall “Wii Shop channel Background Music” loses to runoff survivor “Mass Destruction (FES Version)”

Fun Facts:

Top 64 By Game: 4 Songs: (3 Games) Super Smash Bros. Brawl [-4]

Persona 4 [-2]

Shadow of the Colossus 3 Songs: (5 Games) Persona 3 [-3]

The World Ends With You [-2]

Kingdom Hearts II [-1]

Super Mario Galaxy

Wild Arms 5 2 Songs: (3 Games) Sigma Harmonics [-2]

Ys: The Oath in Felghana [-1]

Mega Man 9 1 Song: (31 Games) Persona 3 FES [-3]

Final Fantasy XII [-2]

Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica [-1]

Lost Odyssey [-1]

Mega Man Battle Network 6 [-1]

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [-1]

Trails in the Sky the 3rd [-1]

Umineko When They Cry [-1]

Aoi Shiro

Castle Crashers

Castlevania Judgment

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness

Civilization IV

Deathsmiles

Mass Effect

Mirror’s Edge

Nanostray 2

Odin Sphere

Omega Five

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness

Portal

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box

Rhythm Tengoku

Super Paper Mario

The Lord of the Rings Online

Trails in the Sky SC

We Love Katamari

Wii Sports

Wild Arms 4

Word of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Remember The Fallen (26 games): Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia [-3]

Eternal Poison [-3]

Eternal Sonata [-2]

Etrian Odyssey II [-2]

Opoona [-2]

Rhythm Heaven (DS) [-2]

Sonic Unleashed [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess [-2]

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria [-2]

Ys Origin [-2]

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War

Baten Kaitos Origins

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Halo 3

Lumines II

Okami

Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future

Psychonauts

Rune Factory

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)

Vantage Master Portable

White Knight Chronicles

Wii Shop Channel

A pretty consequential round! We see a shakeup up top, as Brawl falls into a tie for first, and Persona 3 falls out of the top 3, in exchange for Shadow of the Colossus. FES also loses for the first time, dropping 3 out of four matches. Down below, we see many dark horse favorites ending their runs, with Ar tonelico 1, Eternal Poison, and Opoona among the games eliminated. It's crunch time now; do you like these songs, or do you like like them? Top 64 By Platform: PS2: 24 songs (12 games)

Wii: 10 songs (5 games)

DS: 10 songs (7 games)

PC: 8 songs (7 games)

Multiplatform: 5 songs (4 games)

360: 4 songs (4 games)

GBA: 2 songs (2 games)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game) We say goodbye to some of the platforms on the margins, as the GameCube, PS3, PSP, and N-Gage all leave us. The 360 also takes a hit here, falling to just 4 1-song games. Still, it's holding on really well for a Microsoft console, in what will almost certainly be the company's best showing in these tournaments. Up top, PS2 dominance continues unimpeded. The Wii ties the DS with 2 fewer games, thanks to the hard work of Brawl.

