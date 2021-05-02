Triviacados: Sunday, May 2, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Crossword (click the link below to go to the Sporcle site)

Using the hints provided and a little logic, can you complete all of the words by using each letter of the alphabet exactly once?

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

