Eat For A Week! Sunday Food Thread 5/2

All the leftovers from the past week’s meals have been eaten. Time to spend a Sunday cookin’ up a storm so we don’t have to think too much about dinner for the next few nights. We’ve been in a pretty good run of loading up the fridge on Sunday nights. Even to the point that I look forward to our leftovers most nights! Today will see a couple loaves of bread baked and a pot of refried beans. Likely two kinds of rice too. One to go with the beans and a sticky rice for some fried rice later in the week. I’m thinking a batch of brownies to round (or square) things out.

