30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 2: Your Favorite Museum

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

For our second day, we’re digging into the realm of museums! I’ve long loved museums since I could go to them as school field trips and never got enough time to really investigate them as a kid. As an adult, I’ve devoured the ones in Washington DC as much as I could and go back each and every time I’m there because there’s just so much to explore and learn. So today, we want to know what your favorite museum is and experience there! (and we’ll let you include the Spy Museum if you must!)

Bonus: If you could curate your own museum of art, what would you populate it with?

