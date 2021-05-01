Weekly Gardening Thread

Come show off your green thumb, Avocados! Garden vicariously through others! Or just brighten your weekend by looking at pretty growing things.

For anyone joining us for the first time, this is a place for people to talk about (and share pics of) their gardening and landscaping projects. It’s also a good place to ask questions if you have any.

An idea I had was to start stealing borrowing some highlights from each thread to use in the next week’s header. So here are some highlights from last week:

Credit to I Hate Water

Credit to Apples

Credit to Nonsequiturcat

