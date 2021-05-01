Public Domain Theater: My Man Godfrey (& “No! No! A Thousand Times No!!”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This time around, we have for you a quintessential example of the screwball comedy: one part romance, one part class satire, 98 parts witty banter. Yes, it’s My Man Godfrey, a classic of the genre from 1937, starring the impeccable Carol Lombard and William Powell.

And for our animated short, we have a … let’s call it a sendup of another old genre, with Betty Boop and friends putting on a stage melodrama, complete with moustache twirling villain and the wonderful title “No! No! A Thousand Times No!!”

So what ya waiting for? Take a seat, pop some popcorn, and enjoy these offerings from the public domain!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

