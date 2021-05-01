RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under!

This season, ten of Australia and New Zealand’s fiercest queens will compete for the title of Down Under’s First Drag Superstar. You can read more about each queen in the cast reveal thread here.

In the premiere, the queens must showcase their acting skills in a mini challenge guest judged by Taika Waititi, then walk the runway in two categories: Born Naked and No Place Like Home.

Who will make the best first impression? Who will be the first Down Under queen to sashay away? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. If you’re discussing the results of the lipsyncs or the winner, please consider tagging your spoilers as such.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

P.S. I’m intending to have these threads up on Saturday morning, as it will probably be the earliest viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand will have access to each episode.

