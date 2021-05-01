Svengoolie Discussion Thread 5/1/2021: The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Tonight, we get something rare on Svengoolie: a pure comedy. From Movies Anywhere:

“Don Knotts stars as a timid typesetter who hasn’t a ghost of a chance of becoming a reporter – until he decides to solve a murder mystery and ends up spending a fright-filled night in a haunted house! Figuring the answers to the mystery lie in the old Simmons mansion, Luther Heggs (Knotts) visits the estate at the witching hour of midnight. Certain he’s seen a ghost, Luther writes a story which makes front page news – and brings on a libel suit from the mansion’s owner. When the trial judge orders an investigation – and no apparition appears – Luther is branded a fraud. That is, until he and his devoted girlfriend team up to uncover the mystery of the hauntings – and the true murderer – in this timeless comedy classic.”

I’ve seen this one and enjoy it, though your mileage may vary based on your tolerance for Don Knotts at his Don Knottsiest.

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. Unfortunately most of the streaming options for this movie require you to pay, though if you get clever with Google you might be able to find it posted somewhere. I suggest filtering for video results, adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos, and keeping an eye out for Sock Hops and Doo Wops…

Enjoy the movie!

