WW 151: Schitt’s Creek – Day 2

Well, when I went to open up the café this morning, you wouldn’t believe what I found. SO MANY BODIES!

A little unusual here in Schitt’s Creek, maybe, but you know what my mom’s ex-boyfriend Carl always said: “To make an omelette, you gotta break a few eggs. Especially if eggs are people, and the omelette is that sweet lambo you’ve always had your eye on.”

Carl’s in jail now.

Looks like Mr. Rose was lured to Town Hall by those dang town council folks. Evidently they wanted to hear his rendition of “Famous Blue Raincoat,” but when he finished, they suffocated him with it!

LEONARD COHEN (Tiff) is DEAD. He (she) was JOHNNY ROSE (TOWN LOVER).

Very sad. But what’s saddest of all, is that back at the Rosebud motel, Mrs. Rose was found clutching one of her wigs. It seems she died of shock, or as she would have said, stupefaction. And strangest of all, when they did the autopsy, she was full of orange fur!

GRITTY (Dicentra) is DEAD. It (she) was MOIRA ROSE (TOWN LOVER).

In a totally different part of town, poor Patrick was taking one of his late-night constitutionals, and the Mayor snuck on him and pitchforked him good! In his dying moments, he croaked out a few notes, but since no one knew any of his songs, it didn’t do any good.

ORVILLE PECK (Nate) is DEAD. He was PATRICK BREWER (TOWN LOVER).

And THAT’S. NOT. ALL! Back at the Rosebud motel, poor David also died of stupefaction, nearly simultaneous with his mother in the adjoining room. As his heart burst, the smell of burning electronics filled the complex.

ARCADE FIRE (Narrow) is DEAD. They were DAVID ROSE (TOWN LOVER).

The next morning, when Alexis woke to find the dead body of her brother, she only had one thing to say…

“Ew. David.”

FACTIONS There are Fourten (14) Nine (9) WELCOMING TOWNIES – they are happy the Rose’s are in town and are there to welcome them into the quirky community of Schitt’s Creek. There is One (1) STEVIE BUDD (Town Doctor) – the proprietor of the Rosebud Motel, Stevie can call 911 for one patron of the motel every night in an attempt to save them from death. Note: The doctor cannot heal the non-targeted half of a doomed lover pair. There are Four (4) ANGRY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS (Wolves) – things were better before the Rose family showed up! They are willing to do anything to run them out of town…even kill. There is One (1) ROLAND SCHITT (Serial Killer) – the mayor of Schitt’s Creek is willing to take matters into his own hands. Amongst the Welcoming Townies and Angry Town Council Members, there are also three sets of LOVERS: DAVID ROSE & PATRICK BREWER MOIRA & JOHNNY ROSE ALEXIS ROSE & TED MULLENS Lovers will share a QT. If one half of a lover pair dies so does the other half. Five of these lovers are townies and one is a wolf! [collapse]

RULES Ties result in all tied players dying.

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced.

Do not quote from your QTs or edit your comments without permission.

Wolves when there are no actions possible that allow for a town or SK win. Town wins when all wolves and the SK is dead. SK wins when there is only one other town standing. A final day with an SK and a wolf will produce a special ending, as will a final day with just the Wolf/Town Lover pair remaining. [collapse]

PLAYERS The game is designed for 20 players. Warrior Cop Lindsay Mac Miss Rim Hoho Goat Nate – TOWN LOVER Tiff – TOWN LOVER Dicentra – TOWN LOVER Emm Narrowstrife – TOWN LOVER Raven Lamb Dance Jake April Side Grumproro Moonster Indy – VANILLA TOWN Backups: Hayes [collapse]

VTMESSAGE You are a WELCOMING TOWNIE (VANILLA TOWN). You love the Rose family and want to help them acclimate to the town of Schitt’s Creek. The only power you have is your vote. [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 11AM CENTRAL ON SATURDAY MAY 1ST!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...