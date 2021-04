I never used to be a fan of this meme. As an Avocado poster god knows I’m used to lazy memes, but “he said me but it sounds like May” was a stretch even for me. That is, until I stumbled on this video on YouTube years ago. Rewriting an entire song in service of a one word joke, and filming a music video complete with elaborate boy band dance moves? Now THIS is how you make a meme!

Who knows, maybe I’ll get two or three more people to watch this silly video. Have fun posting!

