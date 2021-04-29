Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 29

Fabulous contest in which Emily jumped over a clue to find DD3 very late in DJ and made a big third-to-first move, heading into FJ at $18,600, while Leah and Colin were tied at $17,200.

DD1 -$400 – GEOGRAPHIC TOP 10s – It’s the world’s third-largest body of water by surface area

DD2 – $1,600 – POP CULTURE PRIESTS – Ewan McGregor plays the Vatican’s Camerlengo in this 2009 film based on a Dan Brown book

DD3 – $1,600 – HISTORIC GOVERNORS – In 1921 Channing Cox succeeded this upwardly mobile governor of Massachusetts who went by the same 2 initials (Emily wagered $9,000 of her total of $9,600 with two other clues remaining.)

FJ – ODD WORDS – A homophone of a letter in the alphabet, this 5-letter word sounds the same if you remove its last 4 vowels

Everyone was correct on FJ. Emily added $18,000 to win with $36,600.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is The Indian Ocean? DD2 – What is “Angels & Demons”? DD3 – Who was Calvin Coolidge? FJ – What is queue?

