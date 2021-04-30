The First of May Night Thread

As tradition demands, I listen to this song every year on the day of its title. I wanted to feature it here, but there’s a small issue: the lyrics are too Night Thread for the Night Thread, and one of the most viewed videos for the song on YouTube involves all the sexy sex the World of Warcraft engine allowed a decade ago. (The account is tauren98, for the deviants that post here.)

But, as it turns out, there’s a PG version out there so I can embed that and you can Google the original. Enjoy some vintage Jonathan Coulton!

Have fun posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...