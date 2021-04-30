Friday New Music 4/30

Hello! Another Friday! Pretty big week (for me) it looks – there’s a new album from Dawn Richard/DAWN that I’m not really familiar with but can get caught up in the hype for. There’s a double album from Origami Angel, the big emo band of 2019, which should be full of good ass songs. A new Amy Shark who I loved their first album.
Here’s a more complete list, with additions added by me, via Consequence of Sound – come talk about what’s missing, what you’re hyped for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else! Enjoy!:
— Action/Adventure – Pulling Focus EP
— Adrian Crowley – The Watchful Eye of the Stars
— Alchemia – Inception
— The Alchemist – This Thing of Ours
— Ali Barter – Chocolate Cake EP
— Amy Shark – Cry Forever
— Amy Speace with the Orphan Brigade – There Used To Be Horses Here
— Andrea Viscardi – Phono EP
— Angel Bat Dawid, Hanne De Backer, and Signe Emmeluth – Angel Bat Dawid, Hanne De Backer, and Signe Emmeluth
— Annie Oakley – Second Day of Spring
— Another Dead Hero – Controlled Feedback EP
— Arched Fire – Remote Control
— Arts Fishing Club – The Show EP
— As We Suffer – The Fallen Pillars
— Ashley Monroe – Rosegold
— Aster Rhys – MÆTA EP
— Baby Strange – Land of Nothing EP
— Beachy Head (feat. members of Slowdive, The Flaming Lips, and Casket Girls) – Beachy Head
— Bedroom – Stray
— Before We Fall – Before We Fall EP
— Ben Seretan – Cicada Waves
— Bhi Bhiman – Substitute Preacher 2
— Big Mother Gig – Gusto
— Birdy – Young Heart
— Bloody Hell – The Bloodening
— Bowerbirds – becalmyounglovers
— Broken Links – Cinflict::States
— Promise abd the Monster – Chewing Gum EP
— Cadence Weapon – Parallel World
— Cake Pop – Cake Pop 2
— Carsie Blanton – Love & Rage
— Charlie Houston – I Hate Spring EP
— Chester Thompson – Powerhouse (Vinyl Reissue)
— Clyde – Rally Finish EP
— The Coral – Coral Island
— Croatian Amor & Varg²™ – Body Of Content
— Crumb – Ice Melt
— Daniel Aged – You Are Protected By Silent Love
— Dark Tea – Dark Tea
— Dawn Richard – Second Line: An Electro Revival
— Del Amitri – Fatal Mistakes
— Demons – Privation
— DJ Khaled – Khaled Khaled
— DOMKRAFT – Seeds
— Dream Prescription – Wavelength EP
— Dree Leer – Throw Hands
— Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial
— Dye Crap – Dye Crap
— Eades – Abstract Education EP
— Ed Maverick – eduardo
— Electromancy – Robot Black Metal
— Elsa Hewitt – Lupa
— Emma Stevens – Light Year
— Enumclaw – Jimbo Demos EP
— Ewig Frost – Ain’t No Saint
— EVVAN – Home EP
— Evile – Hell Unleashed
— Far Lands (feat. members of The Rosebuds and GANYGS) – There Be Monsters
— Fences – Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble EP
— FRESH – The Summer I Got Good at Guitar EP
— From The Abyss – Chaos Supremacy
— Fuel – Something Like Human (Vinyl Reissue)
— girl in red – if i could make it go quiet
— Glaare – Your Hellbound Heart
— Glades – Planetarium
— Glüme – The Internet
— Gojira – Fortitude
— GOREGÄNG – Long Live the Grime EP
— Graduation Speech – Private Anxieties
— Grave Flowers Bongo Band – Strength of Spring
— Growing – Diptych
— Guided By Voices – Earth Man Blues
— Guilty Garden – Met You Again
— Hadda Be – Another Life
— Hammerhedd – Grand Currents
— Indolore – After the Rain
— Inki – Quite The Situation
— Innov Gnawa – LILA
— ishi vu – La Luz
— Ivress – Vertige EP
— J. Period – Story to Tell
— The Jacksons – 2300 Jackson Street (Expanded Digital Edition)
— The Jacksons – Triumph (Expanded Digital Edition)
— The Jacksons – Victory (Expanded Digital Edition)
— Jesse Walton – Pages
— Joe Kaplow – Sending Money and Stems
— John Patitucci – Letter For Paul
— Jon Anderson (of Yes) – Animation (Expanded Edition)
— Joseph Shabason – The Fellowship
— Juan Wauters – Real Life Situations
— Julia Michaels – Not in Chronological Order
— Kenny Rogers – 21 Number Ones (Vinyl Reissue)
— Knomad Spock – Winter of Discontent
— Kohsuke Mine – First
— Kristian North – Passion Play
— KUČKA– Wrestling
— KULICK – Sitting in a Quiet Coffeehouse EP
— Laufey – Typical of Me EP
— Leon Vynehall – Rare, Forever
— Los Retros – Looking Back
— Lost At Sea – Motion Sickness
— Luwten – Draft
— Maeta – Habits EP
— Manchester Orchestra – The Million Masks of God
— Mammoth Storm – Rites of Ascension EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – She Walks In Beauty
— Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Digital Release)
— Metronomy – The English Riviera (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right
— MOODOÏD – Primadonna Vol. 1 EP
— MoshiMoshi – MoshiMoshi I EP
— Myd – Born a Loser
— Nathan Micay – Industry (Original Television Soundtrack)
— New Madrid – New Madrid
— Newspoke – Knocking on the Door of Daylight
— Ninkharsag – The Dread March of Solemn Gods
— Off The Cross – Enjoy It While It Lasts
— oogie – somehow it makes sense
— Order of the Wolf and Pessimista – Split
— Origami Angel – GAMI GANG
— Oryx – Lamenting A Dead World
— Pain of Salvation – 12:5 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pain of Salvation – BE (Vinyl Reissue)
— Paper Beat Scissors – La Mitad
— Paul Jacobs (of Pottery) – Pink Dogs on the Green Grass
— Pet Shop Boys – Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
— Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
— Pink Floyd – Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990 (Reissue)
— Red Mecca – Away
— Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes
— Róisín Murphy – Crooked Machine (Digital Release)
— Rosie Tucker – Sucker Supreme
— Royal Blood – Typhoons
–– Ruby Bones – Laser Tooth Tiger
— Rural Tapes – Rural Tapes
— Sarah Louise – Earth Bow
— SDI – Mistreated (Reissue)
— Shelly FKA DRAM – Shelly FKA DRAM
— Shrimpnose & Joe Nora – Between Dunes EP
— The Shootouts – Bullseye
— Silent Verdict – Condemned
— Slice of Sorrow – Egothrone
— SNAIL – Fractal Altar
— Stalled – Blank Conduct EP
— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – A Deep Voiceless Wilderness
— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems
— Teenage Fanclub – Endless Arcade
— Telex – This Is Telex
— Temtris – Ritual Warfare
— TETRARCH – Unstable
— Thomas Rhett – Country Again: Side A
— Tigers of Youth – So Bright for So Long
— Tobias Meinhart – The Painter
— Tony Allen – There Is No End
— Tōth (Rubblebucket’s Alex Toth) – You and Me and Everything
— The Toxic Avenger – Shifted EP
— Trauma – Acrimony
— Tristan Welch – Temporary Preservation
— TYSON – Pisces Problems EP
— The Undertaking! – Funeral Psalm
— Unknowndivide – Existence
— Vacation Manor – Vacation Manor
— Vincent Herring – Preaching to the Choir
— Voïvod – The Outer Limits (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vreid – Wild North West
— Wake Island – Born To Leave
— Warish (feat. Riley Hawk) – Next To Pay
— Will Graefe – Marine Life
— WRD (Robert Walter, Eddie Roberts, and Adam Deitch) – The Hit
— Ya Tseen – Indian Yard
— Yellowtooth – The Burning Illusion
— Yoshitaka Hikawa – ELSWHR改865-349 EP
— Yuni Wa – Context 4
— Zane Carney Quartet – Alter Ego
— Zhu – Dreamland 2021