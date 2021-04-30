Friday New Music 4/30

Hello! Another Friday! Pretty big week (for me) it looks – there’s a new album from Dawn Richard/DAWN that I’m not really familiar with but can get caught up in the hype for. There’s a double album from Origami Angel, the big emo band of 2019, which should be full of good ass songs. A new Amy Shark who I loved their first album.

Here’s a more complete list, with additions added by me, via Consequence of Sound – come talk about what’s missing, what you’re hyped for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else! Enjoy!:

— Action/Adventure – Pulling Focus EP

— Adrian Crowley – The Watchful Eye of the Stars

— Alchemia – Inception

— The Alchemist – This Thing of Ours

— Ali Barter – Chocolate Cake EP

— Amy Shark – Cry Forever

— Amy Speace with the Orphan Brigade – There Used To Be Horses Here

— Andrea Viscardi – Phono EP

— Angel Bat Dawid, Hanne De Backer, and Signe Emmeluth – Angel Bat Dawid, Hanne De Backer, and Signe Emmeluth

— Annie Oakley – Second Day of Spring

— Another Dead Hero – Controlled Feedback EP

— Arched Fire – Remote Control

— Arts Fishing Club – The Show EP

— As We Suffer – The Fallen Pillars

— Ashley Monroe – Rosegold

— Aster Rhys – MÆTA EP

— Baby Strange – Land of Nothing EP

— Beachy Head (feat. members of Slowdive, The Flaming Lips, and Casket Girls) – Beachy Head

— Bedroom – Stray

— Before We Fall – Before We Fall EP

— Ben Seretan – Cicada Waves

— Bhi Bhiman – Substitute Preacher 2

— Big Mother Gig – Gusto

— Birdy – Young Heart

— Bloody Hell – The Bloodening

— Bowerbirds – becalmyounglovers

— Broken Links – Cinflict::States

— Promise abd the Monster – Chewing Gum EP

— Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

— Cake Pop – Cake Pop 2

— Carsie Blanton – Love & Rage

— Charlie Houston – I Hate Spring EP

— Chester Thompson – Powerhouse (Vinyl Reissue)

— Clyde – Rally Finish EP

— The Coral – Coral Island

— Croatian Amor & Varg²™ – Body Of Content

— Crumb – Ice Melt

— Daniel Aged – You Are Protected By Silent Love

— Dark Tea – Dark Tea

— Dawn Richard – Second Line: An Electro Revival

— Del Amitri – Fatal Mistakes

— Demons – Privation

— DJ Khaled – Khaled Khaled

— DOMKRAFT – Seeds

— Dream Prescription – Wavelength EP

— Dree Leer – Throw Hands

— Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial

— Dye Crap – Dye Crap

— Eades – Abstract Education EP

— Ed Maverick – eduardo

— Electromancy – Robot Black Metal

— Elsa Hewitt – Lupa

— Emma Stevens – Light Year

— Enumclaw – Jimbo Demos EP

— Ewig Frost – Ain’t No Saint

— EVVAN – Home EP

— Evile – Hell Unleashed

— Far Lands (feat. members of The Rosebuds and GANYGS) – There Be Monsters

— Fences – Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble EP

— FRESH – The Summer I Got Good at Guitar EP

— From The Abyss – Chaos Supremacy

— Fuel – Something Like Human (Vinyl Reissue)

— girl in red – if i could make it go quiet

— Glaare – Your Hellbound Heart

— Glades – Planetarium

— Glüme – The Internet

— Gojira – Fortitude

— GOREGÄNG – Long Live the Grime EP

— Graduation Speech – Private Anxieties

— Grave Flowers Bongo Band – Strength of Spring

— Growing – Diptych

— Guided By Voices – Earth Man Blues

— Guilty Garden – Met You Again

— Hadda Be – Another Life

— Hammerhedd – Grand Currents

— Indolore – After the Rain

— Inki – Quite The Situation

— Innov Gnawa – LILA

— ishi vu – La Luz

— Ivress – Vertige EP

— J. Period – Story to Tell

— The Jacksons – 2300 Jackson Street (Expanded Digital Edition)

— The Jacksons – Triumph (Expanded Digital Edition)

— The Jacksons – Victory (Expanded Digital Edition)

— Jesse Walton – Pages

— Joe Kaplow – Sending Money and Stems

— John Patitucci – Letter For Paul

— Jon Anderson (of Yes) – Animation (Expanded Edition)

— Joseph Shabason – The Fellowship

— Juan Wauters – Real Life Situations

— Julia Michaels – Not in Chronological Order

— Kenny Rogers – 21 Number Ones (Vinyl Reissue)

— Knomad Spock – Winter of Discontent

— Kohsuke Mine – First

— Kristian North – Passion Play

— KUČKA– Wrestling

— KULICK – Sitting in a Quiet Coffeehouse EP

— Laufey – Typical of Me EP

— Leon Vynehall – Rare, Forever

— Los Retros – Looking Back

— Lost At Sea – Motion Sickness

— Luwten – Draft

— Maeta – Habits EP

— Manchester Orchestra – The Million Masks of God

— Mammoth Storm – Rites of Ascension EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Marianne Faithfull with Warren Ellis – She Walks In Beauty

— Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Digital Release)

— Metronomy – The English Riviera (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right

— MOODOÏD – Primadonna Vol. 1 EP

— MoshiMoshi – MoshiMoshi I EP

— Myd – Born a Loser

— Nathan Micay – Industry (Original Television Soundtrack)

— New Madrid – New Madrid

— Newspoke – Knocking on the Door of Daylight

— Ninkharsag – The Dread March of Solemn Gods

— Off The Cross – Enjoy It While It Lasts

— oogie – somehow it makes sense

— Order of the Wolf and Pessimista – Split

— Origami Angel – GAMI GANG

— Oryx – Lamenting A Dead World

— Pain of Salvation – 12:5 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pain of Salvation – BE (Vinyl Reissue)

— Paper Beat Scissors – La Mitad

— Paul Jacobs (of Pottery) – Pink Dogs on the Green Grass

— Pet Shop Boys – Discovery: Live in Rio 1994

— Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

— Pink Floyd – Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990 (Reissue)

— Red Mecca – Away

— Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes

— Róisín Murphy – Crooked Machine (Digital Release)

— Rosie Tucker – Sucker Supreme

— Royal Blood – Typhoons

–– Ruby Bones – Laser Tooth Tiger

— Rural Tapes – Rural Tapes

— Sarah Louise – Earth Bow

— SDI – Mistreated (Reissue)

— Shelly FKA DRAM – Shelly FKA DRAM

— Shrimpnose & Joe Nora – Between Dunes EP

— The Shootouts – Bullseye

— Silent Verdict – Condemned

— Slice of Sorrow – Egothrone

— SNAIL – Fractal Altar

— Stalled – Blank Conduct EP

— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – A Deep Voiceless Wilderness

— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems

— Teenage Fanclub – Endless Arcade

— Telex – This Is Telex

— Temtris – Ritual Warfare

— TETRARCH – Unstable

— Thomas Rhett – Country Again: Side A

— Tigers of Youth – So Bright for So Long

— Tobias Meinhart – The Painter

— Tony Allen – There Is No End

— Tōth (Rubblebucket’s Alex Toth) – You and Me and Everything

— The Toxic Avenger – Shifted EP

— Trauma – Acrimony

— Tristan Welch – Temporary Preservation

— TYSON – Pisces Problems EP

— The Undertaking! – Funeral Psalm

— Unknowndivide – Existence

— Vacation Manor – Vacation Manor

— Vincent Herring – Preaching to the Choir

— Voïvod – The Outer Limits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vreid – Wild North West

— Wake Island – Born To Leave

— Warish (feat. Riley Hawk) – Next To Pay

— Will Graefe – Marine Life

— WRD (Robert Walter, Eddie Roberts, and Adam Deitch) – The Hit

— Ya Tseen – Indian Yard

— Yellowtooth – The Burning Illusion

— Yoshitaka Hikawa – ELSWHR改865-349 EP

— Yuni Wa – Context 4

— Zane Carney Quartet – Alter Ego

— Zhu – Dreamland 2021

