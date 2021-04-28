Terry Pratchett Day Thread

Sir Terence David John Pratchett was born on April 28, 1948. He wrote the Discworld novels, which are satires of our own world set in a fantasy land. My favorite Discworld novels include Death (Hogfather is one of my most-reread books), Tiffany Aching, and/or the Witches.

A paperback collection of some of the Discworld novels.

Terry Pratchett died in 2015 at age 66. However, according to his novel Going Postal, “A man is not dead while his name is still spoken.” Therefore, as long as his works and his fans live on, passing down his words from one generation to the next, Terry Pratchett lives on as well.

