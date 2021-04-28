Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 28, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last month I received my first Umai Crate, which means that I have a ton of interesting instant noodles to tell you all about today. The subscription comes with several noodle meals, a bonus item, and a recipe card with English cooking instructions and recommendations for toppings. April’s crate came with 6 instant noodle products, Harusame noodles (which I used to make Japanese Glass Noodle Salad–I’ll talk more about this dish another time), Peperoncino Pasta Mix, and a bag of Tenkasu (crunchy bits of tempura batter, basically–a great topping for any noodle dish). Whenever possible, I added the toppings that were recommended, but I always skipped adding any meat (partly because I was eating these for lunch, and adding meat would be too filling, and party because they usually recommended pork which I very rarely eat). If you’re interested in seeing all the delicious noodle dishes, I’ve uploaded pictures and some notes about what each dish is below. 1
I received my second shipment yesterday, and I’m really happy to see that the contents look just as good as what was in the first box, so I plan on keeping the subscription for the time being. Of course, I’ll continue to share what’s included each month with all of you.
