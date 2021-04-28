Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 28, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last month I received my first Umai Crate, which means that I have a ton of interesting instant noodles to tell you all about today. The subscription comes with several noodle meals, a bonus item, and a recipe card with English cooking instructions and recommendations for toppings. April’s crate came with 6 instant noodle products, Harusame noodles (which I used to make Japanese Glass Noodle Salad–I’ll talk more about this dish another time), Peperoncino Pasta Mix, and a bag of Tenkasu (crunchy bits of tempura batter, basically–a great topping for any noodle dish). Whenever possible, I added the toppings that were recommended, but I always skipped adding any meat (partly because I was eating these for lunch, and adding meat would be too filling, and party because they usually recommended pork which I very rarely eat). If you’re interested in seeing all the delicious noodle dishes, I’ve uploaded pictures and some notes about what each dish is below.

April Umai Crate

Kizami Age Tofu Udon topped w/ green onions, wakame, and tenkasu.

Asari Dashi Ramen Salt Flavor (w/ clams!) topped w/ togarashi, green onion, and soft boiled egg. Probably my favorite this month.

Udon Matsutake Mushroom Flavor (w/ cute sakura petals!) topped w/ green onions.

Kitsune Udon topped w/ green onions, red pickled ginger, togarashi, tenkasu, and soft boiled egg.

Hakata Vegan Ramen Tonkotsu Flavor topped w/ chives, togarashi, and soft boiled egg.

Creamy Peperoncino Udon w/ more cream than any human should ever eat. I didn’t even use as much as the recipe called for (and I barely used any cheese), and it was still so much! I still have one packet left, so next time I’ll try the simple version with just the powder, olive oil, and noodles.

I received my second shipment yesterday, and I’m really happy to see that the contents look just as good as what was in the first box, so I plan on keeping the subscription for the time being. Of course, I’ll continue to share what’s included each month with all of you.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

