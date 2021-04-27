Musicals Thread (Repeats)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

I have some big news today! This is going to be my last time hosting the Musicals Thread. But don’t panic! Lydia has already graciously agreed to take over posting duties once a month! Thank you, Lydia!

As mentioned, Lydia plans to post once a month, which means there is still an opportunity for one of you to stretch your musical muscles by posting once a month as well! This would mean that the thread would be posted biweekly, with shared posting duties between Lydia and…YOU, perhaps? If anyone is interested, just let me know in the comments below.

When I first created this thread in 2017, I was incredibly nervous. I wanted to contribute something to the community, and I thought it would be fun to talk about my favorite musicals. I remember very tentatively poking my head into the Day Thread to ask if there was any interest in a thread all about musicals, and everyone was very nice and encouraging. Since then, you have all been wonderfully kind and supportive. I’ve learned about so many great musicals from you, and I feel so lucky to have a place to chat about my latest musical obsessions. So thank you all very much!

For my last thread, I’d like to ask a simple question: what musical(s) do you return to the most? I’ve been listening to musicals for a long time, and there are a few shows that I revisit every couple years because they never lose their appeal; for example, The Phantom of the Opera and The Drowsy Chaperone. Even though I’ve seen both on the stage, I’d jump at the chance to see them again because they’re both so much fun. But, more recently, there are two shows that are clearly poised to overtake my love of these older favorites. If you’re a regular Musicals Thread visitor, you probably already know what I’m going to say: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 and The Light Princess. I find myself listening to both of these shows, from start to finish, more than any other musicals. I listen to them in the car and at home. I sing along, poorly but enthusiastically, I cry and smile with the characters as the story unfolds, and they give me a little tune to carry with me in my head, for when I’m feeling blue. You know?

But what about you? What musical(s) do you return to the most?

Thank you, again, for a great three years! I’m looking forward to seeing how the thread grows and changes from here on out. I’ll be hanging out in the comments, probably talking about the same two musicals, with all of you!

Thank you all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...