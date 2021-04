In an old house in Paris that was covered in vines, lived twelve little girls in two straight lines… the smallest one was Madeline.

Ludwig Bemelmans was born on April 27, 1898. He was born in Austria-Hungary but became a U.S. citizen in 1918. He wrote and illustrated six books about Madeline and her friends, who live in a Parisian Catholic boarding school. The second book, Madeline’s Rescue, won the Caldecott Medal in 1953.

