WW 151: Schitt’s Creek – Signups

“Ew, David.”

Alexis stared at the dead body resting on the doorstep of their shared hotel room.

“Well, I didn’t put him there!” David shrieked.

“David, you know that I have to study for my marketing final. How can I do that with him here? Ew, he’s wearing a polyester blend!”

Johnny entered with room, with Moira trailing behind.

“Can you keep it down?” Moira asked. “My girls are taking a steam bath, and they’ll never release their curls if you disturb them with your obstreperous cacophony.”

Johnny nudged the dead body with his foot.

“Don’t worry, kids. It’s just the town council trying to scare us off.”

“How can they scare us off?” David asked. “We don’t have anywhere else to go!”

“We’ll be fine,” Johnny reassured them. “Now, somebody go let Stevie know about the cadaver.”

FACTIONS There are Fourten (14) WELCOMING TOWNIES – they are happy the Rose’s are in town and are there to welcome them into the quirky community of Schitt’s Creek. There is One (1) STEVIE BUDD (Town Doctor) – the proprietor of the Rosebud Motel, Stevie can call 911 for one patron of the motel every night in an attempt to save them from death. Note: The doctor cannot heal the non-targeted half of a doomed lover pair. There are Four (4) ANGRY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS (Wolves) – things were better before the Rose family showed up! They are willing to do anything to run them out of town…even kill. There is One (1) ROLAND SCHITT (Serial Killer) – the mayor of Schitt’s Creek is willing to take matters into his own hands. Amongst the Welcoming Townies and Angry Town Council Members, there are also three sets of LOVERS: DAVID ROSE & PATRICK BREWER MOIRA & JOHNNY ROSE ALEXIS ROSE & TED MULLENS Lovers will share a QT. If one half of a lover pair dies so does the other half. Five of these lovers are townies and one is a wolf! [collapse]

RULES Ties result in all tied players dying.

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced.

Do not quote from your QTs or edit your comments without permission.

Wolves when there are no actions possible that allow for a town or SK win. Town wins when all wolves and the SK is dead. SK wins when there is only one other town standing. A final day with an SK and a wolf will produce a special ending, as will a final day with just the Wolf/Town Lover pair remaining. [collapse]

PLAYERS The game is designed for 20 players. Backups: [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...