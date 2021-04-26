Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 27th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Wii Shop ChannelWii Shop Channel Background Music127OpoonaThe Village Without Memories
Persona 3 FESMass Destruction (FES Version)96IkarugaButsutekkai
Shadow of the ColossusThe Sunlit Earth510Persona 3Changing Seasons
Zwei: The Ilvard InsurrectionDriven By Passion58Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaIn Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
Ys: The Oath in FelghanaSeal of Time87Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan WarZero
Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)White Acropolis (Snowy Peak)106Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)R04E
Super Mario GalaxyBuoy Base Underwater412Sigma HarmonicsRippling Dream
Eternal SonataThe Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone106Trails in the Sky SCThe Hidden True Form
Final Fantasy XIINalbina Fortress Underground Prison312Trails in the Sky the 3rdDreamy and Boisterous Holy Land
Mirror’s EdgeStill Alive [Junkie XL Mix]123Sonic RushGet Edgy
Mega Man 9Dr. Wily Stage 1126Ys OriginWater Prison
Lost OdysseyNeverending Journey96Ar tonelico: Melody of ElemiaEXEC_LINKER/.
Super Smash Bros. BrawlMain Theme611Aoi ShiroDrawing Water
Persona 3Joy611Xanadu NextHarlech
Wild Arms 5A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS106Valkyrie Profile 2: SilmeriaCelestial Troupe
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & DarknessTemporal Tower511Super Smash Bros. BrawlMona Pizza’s Song

Another round without ties! Are we finally becoming decisive?