Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 27th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Wii Shop Channel
|Wii Shop Channel Background Music
|12
|7
|Opoona
|The Village Without Memories
|Persona 3 FES
|Mass Destruction (FES Version)
|9
|6
|Ikaruga
|Butsutekkai
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Sunlit Earth
|5
|10
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
|Driven By Passion
|5
|8
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Seal of Time
|8
|7
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|Zero
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|White Acropolis (Snowy Peak)
|10
|6
|Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)
|R04E
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Buoy Base Underwater
|4
|12
|Sigma Harmonics
|Rippling Dream
|Eternal Sonata
|The Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone
|10
|6
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Hidden True Form
|Final Fantasy XII
|Nalbina Fortress Underground Prison
|3
|12
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land
|Mirror’s Edge
|Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix]
|12
|3
|Sonic Rush
|Get Edgy
|Mega Man 9
|Dr. Wily Stage 1
|12
|6
|Ys Origin
|Water Prison
|Lost Odyssey
|Neverending Journey
|9
|6
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_LINKER/.
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Main Theme
|6
|11
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|Persona 3
|Joy
|6
|11
|Xanadu Next
|Harlech
|Wild Arms 5
|A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS
|10
|6
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Celestial Troupe
|Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness
|Temporal Tower
|5
|11
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mona Pizza’s Song
Another round without ties! Are we finally becoming decisive?