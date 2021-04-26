Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, April 27th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Wii Shop Channel Wii Shop Channel Background Music 12 7 Opoona The Village Without Memories Persona 3 FES Mass Destruction (FES Version) 9 6 Ikaruga Butsutekkai Shadow of the Colossus The Sunlit Earth 5 10 Persona 3 Changing Seasons Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Driven By Passion 5 8 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand Ys: The Oath in Felghana Seal of Time 8 7 Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Zero Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) White Acropolis (Snowy Peak) 10 6 Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) R04E Super Mario Galaxy Buoy Base Underwater 4 12 Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream Eternal Sonata The Mediocrity Sought out by Everyone 10 6 Trails in the Sky SC The Hidden True Form Final Fantasy XII Nalbina Fortress Underground Prison 3 12 Trails in the Sky the 3rd Dreamy and Boisterous Holy Land Mirror’s Edge Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix] 12 3 Sonic Rush Get Edgy Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1 12 6 Ys Origin Water Prison Lost Odyssey Neverending Journey 9 6 Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_LINKER/. Super Smash Bros. Brawl Main Theme 6 11 Aoi Shiro Drawing Water Persona 3 Joy 6 11 Xanadu Next Harlech Wild Arms 5 A Boy Meets a Girl and ARMS 10 6 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Celestial Troupe Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Temporal Tower 5 11 Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mona Pizza’s Song

Another round without ties! Are we finally becoming decisive?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...