Mafia Championship Nominations!

It’s once again time to choose our community representatives for the Mafia Championship, hosted by Mafia Universe!

The official invitation is here. We need to select a representative and an alternate (in case our rep needs to bow out for any reason). The deadline is May 7th, but they’d appreciate it if we get back to them sooner than that.

If you’re unsure if you want to join or not, Grumproro (that’s me!) represented The Avocado last year and is happy to answer any questions you might have. Spiny Creature was our amazing represenatitve the year before that, and she was also a judge last year, so she’s probably able to answer even more questions! One thing to note, and this is taken directly from the invitation linked above, is that you will need to devote a fair amount of time to the game(s) if you are chosen:

Your representative should be prepared for having to read upwards of 500-600 posts per 24 hours during the early stages of the game. Additionally, there’s a requirement that each player must make at least 10 posts per Game Day. Only active players should apply/participate. I repeat: Your chosen player needs to be able to promise a good amount of activity on a daily basis!

And if you’re wondering when your game might be:

There will be 10 Qualifier Games, and your representative plays in just one of these. They will have start dates ranging from mid-May to the end of June. So in other words, as long as your representative can play sometime during that period, they should be good and I’ll make sure they get scheduled into a game that suits their schedule well. I.e. if your rep is busy until June, that isn’t a problem. The Semifinal Games will be played in July/August, and the Finale Game sometime in August/September (whenever we can work out something that suits everyone).

Last year we used this voting method, organized by April, and I thought it worked well, so let’s us it again:

Nominate anyone you feel is deserving, including yourself. You can nominate several people, but please make each nomination into its own comment. Please refrain from duplicating nominations — if you see someone’s name already within the thread, please only upvote rather than commenting a second time. If you see your name shared by someone else within the nomination thread, please reply to signify whether you would accept or decline the invitation. Otherwise, please refrain from making comments in the nomination threads!

Oh, and if you’re looking to join a game right now, Jude’s Schitt’s Creek game is still looking for players!

