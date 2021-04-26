The Night Thread’s Favourite Time of Day is Night (4/26)

In the 1980s and ’90s, legendary actor Lauren Bacall filmed a series of commercials for High Point decaffeinated coffee. The commercials have since become textbook examples of High Camp, defined by writer Christopher Isherwood in his 1954 novel The World in The Evening as the type of camp that “always has an underlying seriousness. You can’t camp about something you don’t take seriously.”

Many of the lines in the commercials, and the way Bacall delivers them, have become iconic in their own right; the way she says “deep brewed flavour” among them. But my favourite of them all might be the opening of this commercial, in which she delivers the indelible line, “My favourite time of day is night.”

Watch the commercial below:

Have a good evening, everyone.

