The Book Nook

This week’s recommended discussion: celebrities who write. I was thinking of trying one of David Duchovny’s fiction books, then wondered if I’d have to follow up with a listen to his albums. My mind boggled. A few days later, I learned about British rocker Julian Cope’s highly respected research work. He produced a much-needed update to a scholarly guide of Great Britain’s megaliths. The book is out of reach for a casual consumer like me, but I immediately watched his related documentary on YouTube. The intersection of artist and scholar was particularly striking when he observed that where Roman roads didn’t dominate, the Stone Age people were less concerned with linear thought, and used serpentine pathways to their monuments to emphasize the journey. He’s also written well-received guides to Krautrock and Japrock, a “Copendium” of album reviews, and some particularly delightful and/or terrible fiction.

upcoming topics:

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: world lit every 80 days

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers



