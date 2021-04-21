30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge Day 20: The Best Fantasy Villain

We’re dipping into the fantasy well today to talk about our favorite villains there. As I work through the Lord of the Rings films and admire the array that are used throughout in different ways, it also takes me back to some of my favorite books from when I was young, such as the Dragonlance releases as well as the Riftwar books and all the complicated and complex aspects of that when it came to the villains. So today, we want to know from whatever medium you prefer, to hear about your favorite villains that run through the fantasy landscape.

Bonus Question: Which fantasy work villain failed to live up to their potential?

