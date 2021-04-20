The 4/20 Night Thread is couchlocked

Shit, man, it’s late… I should hit the hay but I can’t be bothered to move…

Did I ever tell you guys about the black lights? Like the posters?

yeah!! Fuckin’ RIGHTEOUS!!

Like, the actual inks themselves contain phosphors, s’what makes em glow…the Switzers, man, 1932, those dudes came up with it… the Day Glo Color Corp…. heroes, really…

heh heh… check this lil’ dude out… heh heh…

‘Course it got picked up in the late 60s by various freaks and heads in the psych scene… Pandora Productions… Houston Black Light Company… these suits brought it to the masses, man…

woah, that’s like… shit… woah, man…

Nowadays it’s seen as an archaic relic.. a shame as the effect remains way tripped-out, but I guess needing a whole dedicated lamp set-up is exactly the kind of hassle those that would be interested in black lights go out of their way to avoid, man….

that walrus is BUGGIN OUT

Fuggit, put that Floyd on again, i’m passing out here

