WW 150: Fringe – Day 5

After this stint with the Division, Agent Cruise couldn’t wait to get back to acting. He missed the cameras, the wind blowing his face, the ladies, free catering…oh yeah, it was all good in that hood.

“An interesting career,” said a voice, unbeknownst to Tommy. “Another actor whose life was cut short due to tragedy. Though they will not know.”

And with that, the actor vanished without a trace.

Lindsay/Tommy Cruise has been erased from existence. She was an Agent of Fringe Division (PARALLEL UNIVERSE vanilla town).

The mysterious figure waited until all was quiet, then took to sneaking around, hoping to find more villains to eliminate. While his counterpart was long gone, he was at least glad that he could assist in finding out whom among his fellow agents was deceiving them all along.

As he sneaked about, he came across Link, who he thought would be thinking about a certain princess, but instead was carrying around a copy of “Destruction by Advancement of Technology.” Shocked by this turn of events, the figure stepped out to eliminate him.

“Hey! Look, listen–” Link tried to stutter out some kind of explanation but the mysterious figure had seen enough and the bullet ran through.

Lovely Bones/Link has died. She was a member of ZFT (PRIME UNIVERSE vanilla wolf).

“Nice shot, doc. Or rather, nice shot, Spock. Looks like you are a miracle worker after all.”

The mysterious figure turned around to see Link’s fellow assailants, both old and new, with a killing look in their eyes.

“Can I take his form?” asked the shapeshifter.

“No, we’ll leave a body behind. Let them know none of them are safe,” their leader replied. “In due time, we’ll get you a new body, just hold out a little longer. How about we use a little Vulcan death grip?”

“But that’s not even a real–” Spock began to interject but it was too late. And then everything went black.

Cop on the Edge-ish/Spock has died. He was Olivia Dunham aka Fauxlivia (PARALLEL UNIVERSE town vigilante).

Factions The remaining roles in the game: 7 Agents of Fringe Division (vanilla town) 1 Investigator 2 Lovers 2 Vanilla Wolves 1 Wolf Roleblocker 1 Observer 1 Special Role [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves and Observers win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. A wolf/Observer tie will result in an Observer win. Ties will be determined by RNG. Whether that is following by Prime Universe rules or Parallel Universe rules will not be revealed, nor will it necessarily be constant. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Indy Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Mr Plow Marlowe Tiff Hayes Moonstermash Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jude Lindsay Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) April Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Raven Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Sic Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Thomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Emm Louie Nate Bones ZFT member (vanilla wolf) Dicentra Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Cop Fauxlivia (vigilante) Sheleeta Walter Bishop (town doctor) Goat Beelzebot Observer Ralph Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Lincoln Lee (town investigator) Gramps Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Josephus William Bell (special role) Ivan Ichianus Owen Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Jake Observer Adam Farrar Observer Snugs Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, April 21 at 2 PM MDT/10 PM CEDT.

