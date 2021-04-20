Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Shadow of the ColossusRevived Power121PataponTheme of Gyorocchi
Etrian Odyssey IIThe First Campaign75Kirby Canvas CurseTiny Town
Persona 3Burn My Dread86Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp)
The World Ends With YouMake or Break93Mass EffectThe Normandy
Sonic UnleashedArid Sands (Night)79Mega Man 9Splash Woman Stage
Mega Man 9Tornado Man Stage57Phoenix Wright: Trials and TribulationsQuestioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessHidden Village87We Love KatamariTsuyoguri Katamari
Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger94Professor Layton and the Unwound FutureTime Travel (Japanese vocal version)
Wild Arms 4Nightless City Guara Bobelo86Rhythm TengokuTap Dance
Mega Man Battle Network 6Hero!76Shadow of the ColossusThe End of the Battle
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessMidna’s Lament410Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle
Tales of LegendiaChasing Shirley77*Sonic UnleashedShamar (Day)
Persona 4Specialist104Final Fantasy XIIOzmone Plains
Super Smash Bros. BrawlFlat Zone 268PsychonautsThe Matador
Eternal PoisonIryth95Kingdom Hearts IIFantasia alla marcia
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VIICalm Before the Storm38World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich KingTotems of the Grizzlemaw

One tie! I like them both, but I had to give the win to Sonic Unleashed – Shamar (Day).