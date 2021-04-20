Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 21st at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Revived Power
|12
|1
|Patapon
|Theme of Gyorocchi
|Etrian Odyssey II
|The First Campaign
|7
|5
|Kirby Canvas Curse
|Tiny Town
|Persona 3
|Burn My Dread
|8
|6
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp)
|The World Ends With You
|Make or Break
|9
|3
|Mass Effect
|The Normandy
|Sonic Unleashed
|Arid Sands (Night)
|7
|9
|Mega Man 9
|Splash Woman Stage
|Mega Man 9
|Tornado Man Stage
|5
|7
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hidden Village
|8
|7
|We Love Katamari
|Tsuyoguri Katamari
|Umineko When They Cry
|Dreamenddischarger
|9
|4
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Time Travel (Japanese vocal version)
|Wild Arms 4
|Nightless City Guara Bobelo
|8
|6
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Tap Dance
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Hero!
|7
|6
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The End of the Battle
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Midna’s Lament
|4
|10
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Valestein Castle
|Tales of Legendia
|Chasing Shirley
|7
|7*
|Sonic Unleashed
|Shamar (Day)
|Persona 4
|Specialist
|10
|4
|Final Fantasy XII
|Ozmone Plains
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Flat Zone 2
|6
|8
|Psychonauts
|The Matador
|Eternal Poison
|Iryth
|9
|5
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Fantasia alla marcia
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|Calm Before the Storm
|3
|8
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Totems of the Grizzlemaw
One tie! I like them both, but I had to give the win to Sonic Unleashed – Shamar (Day).