Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Round 2! The top 128 come off of bye and challenge the 128 survivors of round 1.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, April 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Shadow of the Colossus Revived Power 12 1 Patapon Theme of Gyorocchi Etrian Odyssey II The First Campaign 7 5 Kirby Canvas Curse Tiny Town Persona 3 Burn My Dread 8 6 Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Tropical Jungle (The Jungle ~ The Swamp) The World Ends With You Make or Break 9 3 Mass Effect The Normandy Sonic Unleashed Arid Sands (Night) 7 9 Mega Man 9 Splash Woman Stage Mega Man 9 Tornado Man Stage 5 7 Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hidden Village 8 7 We Love Katamari Tsuyoguri Katamari Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger 9 4 Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Time Travel (Japanese vocal version) Wild Arms 4 Nightless City Guara Bobelo 8 6 Rhythm Tengoku Tap Dance Mega Man Battle Network 6 Hero! 7 6 Shadow of the Colossus The End of the Battle The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Midna’s Lament 4 10 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle Tales of Legendia Chasing Shirley 7 7* Sonic Unleashed Shamar (Day) Persona 4 Specialist 10 4 Final Fantasy XII Ozmone Plains Super Smash Bros. Brawl Flat Zone 2 6 8 Psychonauts The Matador Eternal Poison Iryth 9 5 Kingdom Hearts II Fantasia alla marcia Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Calm Before the Storm 3 8 World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Totems of the Grizzlemaw

One tie! I like them both, but I had to give the win to Sonic Unleashed – Shamar (Day).

