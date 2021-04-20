Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Logan, a law student, wore Chicago-themed Halloween costumes;

Nina, a marketing manager, has only Antarctica as a continent she has yet to visit; and

Mike, an actor, was treated to some Backstreet Boys at Oktoberfest. Mike is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,600.

Logan started slowly, dominated the first part of DJ, then held off the late move of Mike to lead into FJ at $15,300 vs. $14,000 for Mike and $8,600 for Nina.

DD1 – $600 – INTERNATIONAL ORGS. – Bulgaria & Moldova belong to the BSEC, the economic cooperation zone named for this body of water (Logan won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – HISTORY – “Marching to Pretoria” was a folk song of this war, and here are British troops doing so in 1900 (Logan took first place by winning $2,500 from his score of $6,400 vs. $8,000 for Mike.)

DD3 – $1,600 – 17-LETTER WORDS – Critic Roger Fry coined this term for the late 19th century art style of Seurat & Gauguin (Nina lost $2,000 from her third-place total of $5,800 vs. $13,700 for Logan.)

FJ – EUROPEAN TOURIST ATTRACTIONS – Opened in 1843, it was frequented by Hans Christian Andersen & Walt Disney, who both found inspiration there

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Mike wagered the least and came out on top, dropping $3,200 to win with $10,800 for a two-day total of $37,400.

Wagering strategy: Mike bet an amount that, if correct, would have given him exactly double of Nina’s score entering FJ. Since Nina wagered everything, if she and Mike had been right on FJ, the game would have been decided by a tiebreaker clue.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In the oddball category PLANET SHAMING, no one guessed the planet that “tried to kill Matt Damon in a 2015 movie” is Mars, or that “showed no remorse after the Messenger probe crashed into it” is Mercury.

Cluereader corner: Anderson was clearly very amused by Mike’s “head exploding” gesture as he was being introduced as the champion.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Black Sea? DD2 – What is the Boer War? DD3 – What is postimpressionism? FJ – What is Tivoli (Gardens)?

