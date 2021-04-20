Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Jeanette Ng (she/they) a fantasy author.

In the news,

Laverne Cox Says “Not Nearly Enough” Has Been Done to Include Trans Women in #MeToo

Boris Johnson Wants U.K. Conversion Therapy Ban to Exclude “Praying the Gay Away”

Alabama, North Dakota Pass Anti-Trans Sports Bills As Two More Advance

The project of the day is Are You Listening by Tillie Walden

No topic today

