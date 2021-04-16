WW 150: Fringe – Day 3 (Prime Universe)

With the day over, the talking possum(s?) was (were?) starting to get used to the agents he had just met.

“They all seem pretty nice, hoho.”

"It's true, hoho. A shame we have to kill most of them."

“Yeah, but can we fault them? They’re only human.”

It was then that a syringe was injected into the possum(s?). Fur started to fall off, and paws started to deteriorate.

“Why??? We could have worked together.”

As mercury and fur started to mix together on the ground, the assailants realized their mistake: they had taken out a future ally, and watched as the now-dead possum(s?) vanished with a flash of light.

Hoho (and hoho?) have died before they could make it back to the Parallel Universe. They were Thomas Jerome Newton (PARALLEL UNIVERSE wolf roleblocker).

Agent Powers was on his way home to pick up where he left off on his book: Jokes for Dummies. Being born with a rare disorder that made him incapable of experience humour, he wished to discover what the whole ‘laughing’ thing was about.

“I still don’t understand that weird sound that comes out of people’s–“

It was then that a bright flash of light surrounded him, and suddenly he had vanished.

Mr. Plow/Agent Powers has been transported to the PARALLEL UNIVERSE and will participate in the Parallel Universe thread for today only.

At the same time, a familiar face returned to give his factoids to his colleagues, whether they wanted him to or not.

“Aw, I was just going to tell them all about how you could still taste the tea in Boston Harbor. Oh well, maybe my buddies over here will appreciate my presence now that I’ve been gone a little while.”

Goat/Cliff Clavin has returned to the PRIME UNIVERSE.

Cliff then noticed the body of a moderator, lying next to him.

“Uhh…that’s not mine, and I’m not cleaning that up.”

Meanwhile, a shockwave reverberated from the other universe, one so strong that it was felt in this one.

Two beings realized what this meant.

“It is as it was supposed to be. We all were aware this would happen.”

“Humans have become more rash, more greedy. They will not stop until the Earth is no more.”

“We must prevent all possibilities of that from happening.”

“We can no longer merely observe.”

“We must act.”

The Observers are now an independent scum faction and will win when everyone else is eliminated (or if they outnumber all other factions combined). Each night, they will be given one kill in each universe in which they are present.

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Unless stated otherwise, players with night actions can only target other players who are in the same universe as they themselves are in. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Prime Universe (post in this thread if you’re on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior Parallel Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you’re on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Thomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Lincoln Lee (investigator) Mr Plow Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar Observer snugglewumps Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, April 17 at 2 PM MDT/10 PM CEDT.

