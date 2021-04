Dr. Hugo Strange was first introduced in Detective Comic #36.

He was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Hugo Strange is only one of a few individuals who was able to deduce that Bruce Wayne and Batman were one and the same.

You can learn more about Dr. Hugo Strange by giving this video a watch.

My friend Bearded Comic Bro has been doing videos on Batman villains.

Check out his previous videos on the Riddler and Two-Face if you have some time!

Have a great Friday everyone!

