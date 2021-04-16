WW 150: Fringe – Day 3 (Parallel Universe)

The day was over and “Miss Rim” decided to put away her laptop, having felt like she had done enough moderating at the Guava for the day. She was worth it, and needed a break from spambots, dammit!

She decided to take a look into other things, like whether or not someone was a shapeshifter. Internet rumours were always true, so she decided to do some snooping herself. And her most recent target was actually–

[CLANG]

A blunt object hit her behind the head, but before the shapeshifter could replace “Miss Rim”, her body was gone with a bright flash of light.

Miss Rim/”Miss Rim” has died on the way to the Prime Universe. She was Lincoln Lee (PARALLEL UNIVERSE investigator).

Glowing with pride, the shapeshifter awaited their leader to return from the other universe, only to find a pile of fur and mercury in their place. They were left alone, no one to count on, only hoping that they could somehow survive long enough to make sure the ones responsible didn’t do something like this again.

Cliff Clavin was in his usual state of talking it up with anyone around him.

“If you think the fossils tidbit I told you was good, wait til you hear about the Boston Harbor!”

A bright flash of light surrounded him, and he vanished.

Goat/Cliff Clavin has returned to the PRIME UNIVERSE.

At the same time, a new, humourless federal agent appeared from out of nowhere.

“–mouths. Wait, what was that? And where am I? Is this the other world? Hmm, that kid with the sweating problem would’ve probably liked to have seen this.”

Mr. Plow/Agent Powers has been transported to the PARALLEL UNIVERSE and will participate in the Parallel Universe thread for today only.

The mysterious figure, having already gotten one shapeshifter, felt lucky tonight, so they decided to take their chances on another, to see if they could finish them off once and for all. This time, their target was a less-than-beloved superhero, who was never able to save anyone.

When they came up to him, they could see tears in his eyes. Feeling guilty only for a moment, the mysterious figure took a shot to put him out of his misery. As Pariah fell to the ground, his hair fell off, revealing that he was bald. Upon closer inspection, his outfit had a showing of a necktie and collared shirt, suggesting a suit underneath.

Adam Farrar/Pariah has died. He was a PARALLEL UNIVERSE Observer.

At that moment, a shockwave reverberated from that spot. A strange being, bald and in a suit, appeared instantly. The mysterious figure was frightened, though they did not know why. But they decided not to stick around to find out.

The strange being knew that this was as it was meant to be. The humans had to be stopped before they destroyed everything around them.

The time had come to no longer observe, but to act.

The Observers are now an independent scum faction and will win when everyone else is eliminated (or if they outnumber all other factions combined). Each night, they will be given one kill in each universe in which they are present.

Factions Each universe will start with: 7 agents of Fringe Division (Vanilla Town) 1 Investigator (for one investigator, Observers will read as town; for the other, they will read as ‘Observer’–the special roles will read as town for both) 1 Doctor or Jailer (Doctor can protect themselves, jailer cannot; neither can pick the same person two nights in a row) 1 Vigilante (one vig has 3 shots; the other has unlimited) 1 Separated Lover (standard Lover rules—they’ll know each other’s identities and if one dies, the other dies—but they won’t share a QT until the merge comes, provided that both are still alive at that point) 3 Vanilla Wolves (each universe’s wolf group will have their own shared QT, and the two groups will share a joint QT once the merge occurs) 1 Wolf Roleblocker (cannot target the same player two nights in a row) 2 Observers (independent alignment, all 4 Observers will share a QT) 1 Special Role (one is town-aligned, the other is alignment-neutral) When a certain condition is met, or when the total number of players remaining in the game is half of the number that started, a bridge will connect the two universes together (i.e. the two games will become one). Note: This list will not be updated until the merge occurs. [collapse]

Rules Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other factions combined. Observers win if they survive to the end. Win conditions are subject to change should certain events occur. Ties will be determined by RNG. What that means may vary depending on which universe you’re in. Please only post in the universe in which you are currently playing (i.e. Players in the Prime Universe post only in the Prime Universe thread, and players in the Parallel Universe post only in the Parallel Universe thread). I won’t stop you from talking about the other universe or actions that occur there, but I don’t want people posting in both threads each game day–this game will be enough of a headache as is, so please don’t make it harder for me. You are only allowed to vote for players who are in the same universe as you. Votes for players who are in the other universe will not be counted. Unless stated otherwise, players with night actions can only target other players who are in the same universe as they themselves are in. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful to everyone (even if they are from another universe). Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Players Parallel Universe (post in this thread if you are on this list) Indy Hayes Code Lindsay April sic humor Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Hoho Thomas Jerome Newton (wolf roleblocker) Louie Blue Nate the Lesser Dicentra Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) forget_it_jake Cop on the Edge-ish Wasp Walternate (town jailer) Sagitarriuskim Miss Rim Lincoln Lee (investigator) Mr Plow Josephus Brown Ivan Ichianus Adam Farrar Observer snugglewumps Shapeshifter (vanilla wolf) Prime Universe (post in the OTHER thread if you are on this list) Tiff Mr Plow MarloweSpade moonstermash Agent of Fringe Division (vanilla town) Sister Jude raven and rose Grumproro Malthusc ZFT member (vanilla wolf) emmelemm Lovely Bones Goat Beelzebot Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather Ralph Owen SheleetaHam Narrowstrife Charlie Francis (town vigilante) Warrior [collapse]

Twilight will be on Saturday, April 17 at 2 PM MDT/10 PM CEDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...