RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Reunion Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13!

This week, it’s the Reunion! The Season 13 queens come together virtually to spill the tea about what happened on and off camera — and to premiere brand new music videos! What will emerge? Whose videos will become iconic? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags. (Not that there will probably be all that many at a virtual reunion, but you never know.)

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...