Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 14, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! You can’t go wrong with ochazuke! So true, right? Yesterday was cold, dreary, and just all around gloomy, so I tried making ochazuke for the first time. Now I can confidently say that it is perfect comfort food. I topped my rice with umeboshi, pickled cucumber, tenkatsu, and a dash of salmon furikake rice seasoning. For the tea, I chose genmaicha because I wanted a slightly roasted flavor. It was delicious! As I look ahead at the weather forecast, I can already see that I’ll be having more bowls of ochazuke to help get me through April. I didn’t use a recipe, but if you want some ideas for how to make this wonderful dish, check out this recipe.

I realized I needed more tea after I took this picture. So just pretend there’s more tea.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

